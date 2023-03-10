FRISCO — North Texas and its star guard Tylor Perry knew they were in for a battle on Friday in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament.
Perry was named the league’s Player of the Year before the tournament, unseating UAB guard Jordan Walker, who took home top honors in the preseason.
That switch didn’t sit well with Walker, who exacted some revenge by leading the Blazers to a 76-69 win at the Ford Center.
Walker finished with 32 points and six assists, a performance that help send the Blazers on to the C-USA title game to face Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
“Anytime a guy like that has a chip on his shoulder, it’s tough,” Perry said. “I respect him, his game and who he is. He showed up and did what he did. Hats off to him. I wish him the best going forward.”
Walker left little doubt after the game that being passed over for Player of the Year honors provided him plenty of motivation.
“It was absolutely upsetting to not be the Player of the Year,” Walker said. “I feel like I played extremely well this year, better than last year. I missed five games with an injury. That played a huge part. Kudos to him and their coach.
“I had a chip on my shoulder today.”
Walker’s performance helped send UNT (26-7) home in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament for the second straight year. Failing to make the title game was tough for the Mean Green, who set a program record for wins in a season when they beat Louisiana Tech in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
UNT will now turn its attention to the NIT. Mean Green coach Grant McCasland said he believes UNT is in position to receive a bid.
The Mean Green will have to regroup after their frantic comeback came up short. UNT trailed 71-63 with 53 seconds left after Tavin Lovan got free for a dunk.
Perry answered with a 3 for UNT, which came up with two steals and pulled within 71-69 on a Rubin Jones layup.
UAB hit all but one of its six free throws in the final minute to ice the game it led the entire way. The Blazers blitzed UNT early and led 22-2 in the first half.
UNT battled back but couldn’t get over the hump late, despite a solid performance from Perry, who finished with 17 points in a showdown of two of the top players in C-USA.
“Jelly did a fantastic job of scoring when they needed it,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We were close but couldn’t get it done.”
