Tylor Perry has racked up a host of honors during his college basketball career.
The North Texas senior guard added what might be his biggest award yet on Tuesday when he was named Conference USA’s Player of the Year.
The announcement came on the eve of the C-USA tournament that is set to begin on Wednesday at the Ford Center in Frisco.
UNT is the No. 2 seed in the 11-team event and will face the winner of a game between Louisiana Tech and Florida International at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The Mean Green tied the program record for wins in a season in their regular season finale, a 67-33 thrashing of Western Kentucky that pushed UNT to 25-6.
Perry played a key role in the Mean Green’s run to that mark while averaging 17.0 points per game to pace a defensively oriented team. UNT leads the country in scoring defense with an average of 55.4 points allowed per game.
Perry came to UNT after guiding Coffeyville Community College in Kansas to the NJCAA national tournament title. He was named the MVP of the event.
The 5-foot-11 guard was lightly recruited due to his size and landed at UNT, where he has emerged as one of the best players in recent program history.
“I am blessed to be in the position I am right now,” Perry said late in the season. “It could all be taken away tomorrow. I don’t take my position and what I have here for granted. I just want to dance this year with this program and these coaches.”
UNT went to the NCAA tournament in the spring of 2021 but was upset in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament last year by Louisiana Tech.
Perry will be a key part of UNT’s plans to return to the NCAA tournament this year. His 3-point field goal percentage of 42.6 ranks among national leaders.
Perry set the program record for most 3s made in a game without a miss when he hit seven against San Jose State early in the year.
Perry has hit a host of big shots for UNT throughout his two seasons with the Mean Green. He nailed game-winning 3s last year against UAB and Louisiana Tech.
Teams have focused on preventing Perry from having an opportunity late in close games this season, but he did hit two clutch free throws late to help ice a win over UTSA.
“Tylor has a lot of belief in himself and his teammates,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “He’s never not sure he can do it. You can have the belief and not the work ethic or the work ethic but when you get in those moments you doubt yourself. He has an unwavering belief in himself and his teammates, and he works extremely hard.”
That approach has paid off for Perry over the years and did again when he was named C-USA’s MVP.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
UNT Athletics reporter
