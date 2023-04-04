UNT Hodge presser advance

North Texas coach Ross Hodge directs the Mean Green from the sideline during the Mean Green's win over Wisconsin in the National Invitation Tournament. Hodge is taking over as UNT's coach and will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday.

The sixth season of Grant McCasland’s tenure at North Texas always looked like it would be one that would usher in an era of change for the program.

North Texas roster turnover

The following is a look at the North Texas men's basketball team's roster heading into Ross Hodge's debut season as the Mean Green's coach.

Player 2022-23 contributions 2023-24 status
Returners
Aaron Scott 7.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 38 starts Junior
Rubin Jones 6.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 46 steals Senior
Moulaye Sissoko 2.5 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 4 starts in NIT Junior
Mathew Stone 2.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 2 starts Junior
Christian Moore 2.4 PPG, played in 13 games Sophomore
Chris Morgan 2 points and 6 rebounds in 10 games Sophomore
Departures
Tylor Perry 17.3 PPG, C-USA MVP, NIT MOP In transfer portal
Kai Huntsberry 12.3 PPG, 117 assists, C-USA NCOY Gradduated
Abou Ousmane 11.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3rd team All-C-USA In transfer portal
Jayden Martinez 4.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 26 makes from 3 Graduated
Tyree Eady 3.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 34 starts Graduated
Rasheed Brown Scored five points in 12 games Graduated