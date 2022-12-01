A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescue swimmer hangs of the side of an MH-65 Dolphin off the coast of Tybee Island Coast Guard Station, Georgia, June 21. 2019. The same aircraft was used in the search of Jeffrey Anderson, a Denton boater missing from Galveston
After a Denton man disappeared during a boating trip out of Galveston, the Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday when the probability of his survival was likely zero, a spokesperson said.
Jeffrey Anderson, 51, was reported missing at 7 p.m. by the Galveston Yacht Marina Sunday when he rented a boat at 2:30 p.m. but hadn't returned by sunset like he'd intended.
The Coast Guard searched for Anderson across about 1,577 miles for over 38.69 combined hours, according to a press release. The search was ultimately called off with no sign of Anderson.
The Coast Guard suspends a search when the calculated probability of the person's survival essentially goes to zero, a Coast Guard spokesperson said Thursday.
This is calculated using several factors such as the weather at the time of the person's disappearance, the current weather, the tide, what vessel the person was in, what gear was known to be on board and the condition of the person combined with the time elapsed since the disappearance.
If anymore information about Anderson's whereabouts comes to light, the Coast Guard could reopen a search. But no tips have come in yet, the spokesperson said.
