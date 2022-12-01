MH-65

A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescue swimmer hangs of the side of an MH-65 Dolphin off the coast of Tybee Island Coast Guard Station, Georgia, June 21. 2019. The same aircraft was used in the search of Jeffrey Anderson, a Denton boater missing from Galveston

After a Denton man disappeared during a boating trip out of Galveston, the Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday when the probability of his survival was likely zero, a spokesperson said.

Jeffrey Anderson, 51, was reported missing at 7 p.m. by the Galveston Yacht Marina Sunday when he rented a boat at 2:30 p.m. but hadn't returned by sunset like he'd intended.

