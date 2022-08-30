Blotter

A vandal caused as much as $2,000 in damage to the water line that supplies the community garden at the Denton Bible Church campus, according to a report Monday from the Denton Police Department.

Police responded to a call about the vandalism around 7:25 a.m. The caller told officers an unknown person had cut the plastic housing off the water line and removed a brass water pressure reduction valve.

