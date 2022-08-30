A vandal caused as much as $2,000 in damage to the water line that supplies the community garden at the Denton Bible Church campus, according to a report Monday from the Denton Police Department.
Police responded to a call about the vandalism around 7:25 a.m. The caller told officers an unknown person had cut the plastic housing off the water line and removed a brass water pressure reduction valve.
Shiloh Field Community Garden is run by a nonprofit group on land donated by the church.
The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
3300 block of Preakness Drive — A man told police he had a handgun stolen during a vehicle burglary around midnight Monday.
A neighbor heard a car alarm and went outside to investigate, where he saw a broken window on his neighbor’s vehicle and a possible suspect leaning on a bicycle. The man followed the suspect for some time before losing track of him, according to the report.
The victim said the firearm was the second stolen in two months. He had security cameras at his home that may have captured the incident but could not access the footage while officers were on scene, according to the report.
2500 block of North Interstate 35 — A man told police he came to discover more than $700 of electronics, clothing and other items had been stolen from his apartment at the Prairie Hollow complex, according to a report.
Officers responded to a call about the incident around 7:19 a.m. The victim told police his deadbolt appeared to have been tampered with and his gaming equipment, personal electronics and other items were missing.
Police obtained fingerprint samples from the apartment, and the investigation is ongoing.
1000 block of East Hickory Street — A man told police early Monday morning that his ex-girlfriend threw a brick through the window of his Ford Ranger.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance around 3:20 a.m. and were told by the victim that the suspect showed up uninvited before throwing the brick and causing an estimated $1,100 in damage to his vehicle.
Officers observed damage to the vehicle but did not find a brick at the scene, according to the report.
The suspect was located nearby but did not have a brick or anything she could have used to cause the damage, according to the report. The victim said his neighbors likely heard the disturbance, but none were available to interview, the report states.
1000 block of East McKinney Street — A victim reported her car was stolen when her boyfriend left it running in front of EZ Check Grocery, according to a police report.
The woman told officers Monday evening that she’d let her boyfriend borrow her gold 2015 GMC Terrain, and he told her someone got in the running vehicle and “took off” while it was parked in front of EZ Check on East McKinney Street. The woman gave police identifying information about the culprit that was taken from a piece of paper the person allegedly dropped when entering the vehicle, her boyfriend told her.
The culprit also allegedly left behind a backpack, which was given to the business.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 398 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.