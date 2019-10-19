Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.