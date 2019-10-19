RUSTON, La. — Amik Robertson intercepted three passes, J’Mar Smith threw for 325 yards with 212 of those yards going to Malik Stanley, and Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Mississippi 45-30 on Saturday.
Smith completed 14 of 21 with one touchdown — a 56-yarder to Stanley — and an interception.
Stanley, the 14th La. Tech receiver to go over 200 yards in a game, had the one touchdown among his eight receptions. The 212 yards are his career high.
Justin Henderson had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0 Conference USA).
Western Kentucky 30, Charlotte 14
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ty Storey passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns and Western Kentucky scored the final 16 points to pull away from Charlotte 30-14 on Saturday.
Lucky Jackson caught five passes for 141 yards and a touchdown for the Hilltoppers (5-2, 4-0 Conference USA).
Cory Munson kicked field goals of 45, 32 and 48 yards to help Western Kentucky build a 23-14 lead with 5:41 left in the third quarter. Story connected with Jackson for an 8-yard TD pass to cap the scoring with 8 seconds left in the third.
The teams scored touchdowns on four of the first five possessions of the game with Chris Reynolds’ 47-yard pass to Benny LeMay making it 14-all for the 49ers (2-5, 0-3) with 9 minutes left in the second quarter.
UTSA 31, Rice 27
SAN ANTONIO — Lowell Narcisse found Zakhari Franklin behind his coverage for an 8-yard touchdown pass with just over five minutes left to lift Texas-San Antonio to a 31-27 win over Rice in a Conference USA clash on Saturday night.
UTSA now has beaten Rice five straight times and holds a 5-3 record all-time over the Owls.
Rashad Wisdom picked off a Wiley Green pass and returned it 34 yards to give UTSA the lead to start the second half, 13-10, but Tom Stewart came on in relief of Green and hit Brad Rozner with a 19-yard touchdown strike to put the Owls back in front, 17-13.
Aston Walter scored from a yard out, extending the Owls lead to 24-16 but UTSA tied the game before the end of the third quarter on a six-yard run by Sincere McCormick and a two-point conversion pass from Narcisse to Sheldon Jones.
UAB 38, Old Dominion 14
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— True freshman Jermaine Brown ran for 116 yards and a score, Tyler Johnston III threw two touchdowns, and UAB became bowl eligible as it put Old Dominion away early with a 38-14 win on Saturday.
The victory was UAB’s 16th straight at home.
On the opening drive, ODU quarterback Messiah deWeaver fumbled and Garret Mario recovered at the 31-yard line to give UAB (6-1, 3-1 Conference USA) a short field. Lucious Stanley ran it in from 2-yards out. After an ODU punt, the teams exchanged turnovers on successive possessions before Stanley crashed in from a yard out for a two-touchdown lead.
UAB smothered the Monarchs’ (1-6, 0-3) offense, holding them to 150 total yards. deWeaver finished 6-of-24 passing for 82 yards, had 17 carries for 14 yards, and fumbled three times with the Blazers recovering twice. UAB linebacker Kristopher Moll finished with 11 tackles: 10 solo, including a sack.