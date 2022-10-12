Gunfire exploded into the front passenger seat of a truck on Dallas’ C.F. Hawn Freeway.
Then, silence fell as a 14-year-old boy bled from his head, arm and torso.
“They shot Gabriel!” his sister, Natalie Zamora, 20, screamed to her husband, who’d accelerated to catch the license plate of a Chevy Silverado as it sped away. They weren’t fast enough.
Moments earlier, they honked after a truck cut them off while they drove from a bowling alley to their Balch Springs home about 1 a.m. Sept. 24, Natalie Zamora said. The driver lined up his truck next to theirs and fired five times, hitting Gabriel Zamora.
The swift escalation is a common characteristic of road rage violence, which appears to be at an all-time high nationwide and in Dallas, police and experts say. But a lack of comprehensive data makes it difficult to see the whole picture. Some departments, like Dallas, only recently began collecting road rage data and others still don’t.
The Dallas Police Department — which began to track it last year — has responded to more than 600 road-rage incidents by this point in 2022 and 2021, Dallas police Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez said. Since 2021, 16 people have died in Dallas road rage incidents, according to police. Five of those happened this year.
“If you ask our citizens, our residents, ‘Have you been seeing more aggressive driving?’ I think every single one of us would say yes,” Martinez said.
The problem led the department to create a Strategic Targeting Against Road Rage unit to target aggressive drivers on freeways and roadways, Martinez said. The unit will start this month, staffed by a sergeant and two officers and “will grow from there,” he said. Police also grew their fleet of unmarked vehicles to patrol for aggressive drivers.
“When somebody’s involved in that rolling disturbance on the roadway, the other person that’s willing to shoot the car doesn’t care if there’s a baby in there,” Martinez said. “There’s a complete lack of regard for life.”
Gabriel Zamora, a freshman at W.T. White High School, remains hospitalized after the shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway, which begins south of downtown Dallas, passes over Loop 12 and Interstate 20 and stretches through Balch Springs and Seagoville. Medical staff said there’s a 1% chance he survives, his sister said. Her family set up a GoFundMe to help.
Police haven’t made any arrests, but released an image Sept. 30 of an example of the suspected vehicle, a 2008-2012 model white Chevy Silverado with blue LED headlights.
Natalie Zamora pleaded with Gabriel, “please, hold on, hold on,” as they pulled off the road that day and waited for police. He was covered in blood and breathing heavily. She said she asked Gabriel to sit in the back seat that night, but he insisted on the front so she could sit with her 1-month-old twins. No one else in the car was hurt.
“How he was bleeding out, that image — it stayed in my head,” she said. “It just sticks with me and I know I’m gonna carry it forever.”
Combating road rage
Everytown Research & Policy, a gun violence prevention group, wrote in an April report that 2021 was the deadliest year on record for road rage shootings in America. The group used data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive and said more than 500 people were wounded or killed in road rage shootings last year. That’s up from 409 in 2020 and 293 in 2019, the group reported.
Nationwide, road rage incidents have exploded in recent years, although the lack of data has hindered any comprehensive analyses, according to The New York Times.
Many North Texas agencies including Garland and Mesquite police don’t actively track road rage incidents separately. Mesquite police spokesman Brandon L. Ricketts said collecting the data is time consuming because police must read each report to determine if it involved road rage. The department’s most recent analysis of its data showed 24 road-rage incidents through June this year, which compared with 32 during that period last year and 30 in 2020.
In Dallas, Martinez said the majority of road-rage offenses involve shootings or someone brandishing a firearm, although people also ram cars into other vehicles. Through Monday, Dallas police have responded to 664 road-rage incidents so far this year, which compares with 677 during the same period last year, according to department statistics.
This year, more than 570 resulted in aggravated assault charges, while the others were usually weapons law violations or “intimidation” charges, Martinez said. Aggravated assaults typically involved shootings, Martinez said, while weapons law violations or intimidation could involve someone displaying a gun.
Martinez said North Texas has become more densely populated, so there’s more congestion on the roadways. Law enforcement isn’t “on the freeways like we used to be,” he added, which the department wants to change. He said it’s harder for police to work on the freeways because of traffic, and lanes have become narrower over time.
As part of the new initiative, Dallas police will use more vehicles that are either unmarked or have barely visible, dark gray markings that identify them as squad cars.
The department’s traffic unit uses five vehicles, and patrol has “three or four with more coming,” Martinez said.
Dallas Morning News staff writer Maggie Prosser contributed to this report.