Roadrage
Buy Now

Vehicles travel along C.F. Hawn Freeway near St. Augustine Drive on Oct. 11 in Dallas.

 Elías Valverde II

Gunfire exploded into the front passenger seat of a truck on Dallas’ C.F. Hawn Freeway.

Then, silence fell as a 14-year-old boy bled from his head, arm and torso.

Tags

Recommended for you