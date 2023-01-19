DENTON — Rice ended the game on a 20-8 run Thursday night to defeat the North Texas men’s basketball team 72-60 at the Super Pit.

The Mean Green entered the game with the nation’s No. 3 scoring defense, giving up less than 55 points per game. The 72 points they conceded Thursday is the most they’ve given up since the 2021 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 loss to Villanova.

