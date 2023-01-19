DENTON — Rice ended the game on a 20-8 run Thursday night to defeat the North Texas men’s basketball team 72-60 at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green entered the game with the nation’s No. 3 scoring defense, giving up less than 55 points per game. The 72 points they conceded Thursday is the most they’ve given up since the 2021 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 loss to Villanova.
“We always pride ourselves on being the toughest team, and I thought Rice was the tougher team tonight,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Two things that stand out is they outrebounded us and outscored us in the paint — two categories we’ve usually physically been able to put pressure on the other team, and they did that tonight to us.”
The Mean Green (15-5, 6-3) were outrebounded by the Owls (14-5, 5-3) 31-29 and outscored in the paint 32-20.
They led for more than 30 minutes of the game but allowed Rice to end the game on that 20-8 run as the Owls took the lead and got just their second-ever win over a McCasland-led North Texas team.
UNT was led by Tylor Perry, who poured in a team-high 18 points and made four 3-pointers. Perry entered Thursday shooting 50% from 3-point range in conference but was forced to put up desperation shots late. He finished the game 4-of-12. Fifth-year senior Tyree Eady scored a season-high 13 points and made his first four shot attempts.
North Texas travels to UAB next to face the Blazers on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. UNT has won three straight at UAB, including last season’s dramatic victory in which Perry sank a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Saturday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. CT and will be streamed on Stadium and the Mean Green Sports Network, presented by Learfield.