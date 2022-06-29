North Texas football fans rode an emotional roller coaster over the last week.
The saga began on Thursday when star linebacker KD Davis posted a note on his Twitter account saying that he had elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal and explore spending his final collegiate season with another program.
And off we went.
Davis visited Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The unexpected happened late Monday night when Davis pulled out of the portal and decided to return to UNT for one final season.
The episode was the latest chapter in an eventful offseason for UNT as it looks to continue its rapid improvement defensively under coordinator Phil Bennett.
So where does UNT stand?
UNT lost several key players, including defensive ends Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy, who transferred to UCLA. Defensive tackle Dion Novil and linebacker Tyreke Davis graduated.
The Mean Green hope they offset those losses with a few key additions.
Only time will tell if UNT can make another big jump under Bennett, who helped the Mean Green cut the number of points they allowed from 42.8 in 2020, the year before his arrival, to 27.5 last season.
Davis' decision to remain at UNT was part of an eventful week for the Mean Green.
UNT picked up a commitment from Houston Westside running back Jahbari Kuykendall late Monday. That news came down just days after the Mean Green landed Mesquite Horn cornerback Amarion Atwood.
UNT also announced late last week that it is honoring two trailblazers. Abner Haynes and Leon King, who became the first Black athletes to play major college football in Texas when they joined the Mean Green in 1956, will have their names featured at Unity Plaza near the UNT Athletic Center and the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility.
There was also some news outside of the football front in the last few days.
UNT hired a new director of track and field. Doug Marshall, a Texas native who spent the last four seasons guiding the program at Iowa Western, will take over for Carl Sheffield. UNT's longtime coach retired after the outdoor season.
UNT also finalized a new contract with men's basketball coach Grant McCasland, who became the first basketball coach in program history to sign a deal that will pay him more than $1 million annually.
Longtime UNT soccer coach John Hedlund also had a memorable week. He was named the Midwestern State University Student-Athlete of the 1980s during the Nexstar Sports Awards at The Warehouse, an event center in Wichita Falls. Hedlund was a two-time All-American defender for the Mustangs.
— Brett Vito