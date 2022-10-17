A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has confirmed what many Dallas-Fort Worth residents have been experiencing for months: they aren’t making enough to keep up with rising costs.
Increased demand for workers has led to higher wages, with salaries in the private sector up 5% in the first quarter of 2022. But with inflation at a 40-year high, bigger paychecks aren’t helping many earners weather rising costs. Inflation in Dallas-Fort Worth is up 9.2% over last year, with both year-over-year and bimonthly consumer price indexes higher than the national average.
Those big bills for food, fuel and housing have led to a whopping 8.5% median decline in real wages, which measures how much spending power workers’ earnings translate to, over last year, according to the Dallas Fed report. That’s the most severe shortfall workers have faced in the past 25 years.
“A tight labor market should allow people to get higher wage increases, but what we find is they’re still not keeping up for a number of industries, and the gap is wider than we’ve seen in the past,” said Joseph Tracy, a former executive vice president at the Dallas Federal Reserve and co-author of the study.
Tracy and co-author Robert Rich used data from the Current Population Survey to track wage growth for about 50,000 U.S. workers between the second quarter of 2021 and 2022, finding that more than 53% of people they followed had wage growth less than the inflation rate. While some workers doubled wages — typically from changing jobs — others saw earnings decrease, a symptom of cost pressures impacting employers.
North Texans did not report faring much better than those tracked by the Fed. In informal online polls conducted by the Denton Record-Chronicle, 58% of respondents said they hadn’t received a raise in the past eight months. Among those that had, half said the raise helped them deal with rising costs, while half said it was not enough to make much of a difference.
“This has been preceded by a very long period of what you might have called sort of low inflation, a level that people didn’t focus on,” Tracy said. “You also have probably a lot of young people who this is the first time in their life they’ve experienced inflation at seven or 8%, so this is a very new experience for a lot of people.”
That’s left many consumers feeling lukewarm about the economy. Despite September job gains, more than four in 10 Americans expect unemployment to increase, the highest point for the measure since the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker began polling in December 2021.
“We’ve seen pretty consistently that in their personal financial situation and their ability to make major and other household purchases, a majority of Americans are feeling less comfortable than they were six months ago,” said Ipsos spokesperson Sarah Feldman.
As employers grapple with higher costs themselves, fears about decreased job security could materialize for some workers. Employment was down 8.4% in Denton as of August 12, according to the latest data from the Opportunity Insights Economic Tracker.
“We’re reading about employers who are starting to think about maybe reducing some of their hiring plans or maybe even starting to lay off some workers to try to pare some of their expenses,” Tracy said.
An accompanying Fed report examining how real wage deficits are impacting different groups of workers is expected to publish in the coming weeks, Tracy said. Ipsos’ data shows those making less than $50,000 annually reported the lowest confidence levels, reflecting the greater inflationary pinch they’re likely feeling over those making more than $100,000.
Despite the current outlook, Feldman points out that this economic moment isn’t the worst we’ve seen in the past few decades — though it may feel like it for younger workers.
“Although consumers feel bad now, they felt much worse during the 2008 recession, so what’s really buoyed confidence is that people’s jobs have stayed pretty safe,” Feldman said. “I think that job security and the price pressures people are under will be important places to watch moving forward.”