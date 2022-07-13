Builders are adding rental homes to a sprawling master-planned community along Interstate 35W referred to as an “agrihood.”
Rental developer BB Living will build 190 attached and detached homes in Harvest, a 1,200-acre residential community from developer Hillwood Communities in Northlake and Argyle at I-35W and FM407, just north of State Highway 114.
Construction is underway on the homes, and preleasing is set to begin this month. They will range from three to four bedrooms and 1,800 to 2,500 square feet, with floor plans designed specifically for Harvest. They are being marketed from $2,893 to $3,372 per month, BB Living’s website shows. The rentals will be in Argyle ISD.
With the community’s agricultural focus, residents can grow their own produce and take classes at a commercial farm on site with orchards and gardens.
Also at the community are an 11-acre lake, four pools, playgrounds, parks, walking trails, a yoga lawn, workout facilities, event venues and a dog park.
Hillwood started Harvest in 2012. The community has homes for sale from builders such as CB Jeni, M/I Homes and Highland Homes. Those homes range from the mid-$300,000s to more than $800,000, according to the website. Harvest will have more than 4,000 home sites when it’s fully built out.
“This new product not only allows families who don’t want homeownership a chance to live in a great community like Harvest, they are a perfect solution for buyers in transition and relocation buyers new to the area,” Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities, said in a statement.
BB Living partnered with homebuilder Toll Brothers in 2019 to bring the single-family rental concept to communities across the country. Together, the companies have built around 5,000 homes in 10 markets.
“Our residents want a sense of community, and Harvest is very intentional about delivering that,” Branden Lombardi, president of BB Living, said in a statement. “Renting was not always viewed as a good option, but we are changing that perception by delivering unique neighborhoods in great communities, resort-style amenities, superior locations and a focus on the resident experience.”
Hillwood has developed new-home communities across North Texas, including Pecan Square in Northlake, Union Park in Little Elm and Bluewood in Celina. The developer is also planning Hunter Ranch, a 3,200-acre development along I-35W in Denton.
Other developers tapping into North Texas’ fast-growing single-family rental scene include AHV Communities, which is planning a community of detached homes in McKinney, and Embrey Partners, which purchased land for 138 duplexes in north Fort Worth.