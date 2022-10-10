Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 12:53 pm
Locals head to the Denton Civic Center, an early voting site, on Feb. 22.
Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in time for the November election.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election kicks off Oct. 24, and if you’re a Denton County resident, there are several things on the ballot for you to decide. To view your sample ballot and see more information on the upcoming election, visit votedenton.gov/upcoming-election-information.
