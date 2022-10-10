Early voting
Locals head to the Denton Civic Center, an early voting site, on Feb. 22.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in time for the November election.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election kicks off Oct. 24, and if you’re a Denton County resident, there are several things on the ballot for you to decide. To view your sample ballot and see more information on the upcoming election, visit votedenton.gov/upcoming-election-information

