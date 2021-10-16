Never mind the pageantry or historical bragging rights or the massive blown lead against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.
What happened to Texas in a 32-24 loss Saturday to No. 12 Oklahoma State might have been even more of a reality check for the Longhorns.
A 14-point lead in a first half in which everything went right dissolved into another fourth-quarter disappearing act. When it mattered most in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State outscored Texas 16-0 and outgained the Longhorns 170-1. No, that Texas total is not missing a digit or two.
On its final six drives, Texas managed 17 yards on 14 plays without a first down.
Talk about your Red River Replay.
Texas has now blown a double-digit lead in consecutive losses for the first time since 1996, according to ESPN research.
“I think right now we’re in a space where we get a lead, something doesn’t go our way and then we harbor some of the negative thoughts,” first-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said.
“Ultimately, those negative thoughts creep into cautious play, uncertainty and ultimately, errors. We had some untimely errors today that were crucial. I thought our defense held on as long as they could.”
About the fourth-quarter breakdowns, Sarkisian said: “Ultimately, when you go three-and-out, four consecutive series, that’s tough, man.”
Any hopes of a rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game pretty much disappeared for Texas (4-3, 2-2 Big 12). Now the Longhorns have two weeks to mull what’s gone wrong ahead of an Oct. 30 trip to Baylor.
Unless things change, Texas is trending toward a middle-of-the-pack finish and something like a Texas Bowl bid.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State (6-0, 3-0) has won its opening six games for the first time since 2015. The Cowboys and coach Mike Gundy are 6-1 in their last seven games in Austin, dating to 2010.
“We talk a lot about no fear, no frustration, no fatigue,” Gundy told reporters after the game.
Quarterback Casey Thompson, who threw for five touchdowns against Oklahoma, suffered through his worst start since taking over for Hudson Card after the loss to Arkansas.
Thompson was intercepted by Jason Taylor II, who turned it into an 85-yard touchdown return that drew Oklahoma State within 17-10 in the second quarter after Texas had dominated early and seemed ready to build its lead. An interception by safety Tanner McCalister sealed the Oklahoma State win.
“There’s a lot of reasons why we couldn’t execute,” Thompson said. “We’ll figure it out, and we’ll get it fixed.”
Thompson finished 15 of 27 for 179 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown. Sarkisian refused to blame Thompson for the team-wide struggles.
“I’ve seen Casey Thompson play better,” Sarkisian said. “I think Casey can play better. I think we can play better. I think we can coach better.”
Thompson was also playing behind a makeshift offensive line that lost center Jake Majors to a leg injury in the second half.
“A lot of miscommunication,” said running back Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns. “They brought full-out blitzes. We were trying to open up the pass game a little bit and get some passes off, but they came up with some different twists or pressures and it was hard to pick them up.”
Oklahoma State’s running game took over in the fourth quarter. Tailback Jaylen Warren rushed for 118 of his 193 yards in the final 15 minutes. Texas was without leading tackler DeMarvion Overshown, sidelined for the second half with what Sarkisian said was a concussion.
“The bye is probably coming at a good time because as much as it is schematically, I think there’s some things we need to work on mentally from a psyche standpoint for us to be the team that we’re capable of being,” Sarkisian said.