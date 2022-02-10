Almost every Denton-area girls basketball program punched its ticket to the UIL postseason.
Five of the eight programs headed to playoffs — Braswell, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Sanger and Ponder — went unscathed in district play.
Here's how their bi-district schedules are shaping up.
Braswell (31-2) enjoyed its best regular season in program history. The District 5-6A champion Bengals — ranked 12th in the latest 6A poll — will face the winner of Friday's Hebron/Plano tiebreaker game on Monday. Site and time TBA.
Check out our feature on Braswell's mother-daughter duo of Coach Lisa Williams and senior Alisa Williams.
District 6-5A champion Lake Dallas (29-4), ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, will open bi-district play Monday when it faces Aledo (11-15) at 6 p.m. at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.
District 9-4A champion and 13th-ranked Sanger (27-4) faces Uplift Summit on Monday at Frisco Emerson.
Aubrey (14-13), which finished second in District 9-4A, faces Ranchview (6-10) on Monday at 7 p.m. at Frisco Heritage.
Krum (24-11) finished tied for second in District 7-4A and will face league foe Bridgeport in a tiebreaker on Friday. Krum will face either Fort Worth Dunbar or Eastern Hills on Monday at an undetermined location.
District 10-3A champion and 18th-ranked Ponder (21-11) will face the loser of Keane and Life Oak Cliff on Monday at an undermined site.