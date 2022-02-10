Ponder girls vs whitesboro
Almost every Denton-area girls basketball program punched its ticket to the UIL postseason.

Five of the eight programs headed to playoffs — Braswell, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Sanger and Ponder — went unscathed in district play.

Here's how their bi-district schedules are shaping up.

Braswell (31-2) enjoyed its best regular season in program history. The District 5-6A champion Bengals — ranked 12th in the latest 6A poll — will face the winner of Friday's Hebron/Plano tiebreaker game on Monday. Site and time TBA.

District 6-5A champion Lake Dallas (29-4), ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, will open bi-district play Monday when it faces Aledo (11-15) at 6 p.m. at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.

District 6-5A runner-up Ryan (16-17), which earned the second seed after winning a coin flip, will face Granbury (21-13) on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Castleberry High School.

Argyle (32-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, breezed through District 7 and will host Fort Worth Diamond Hill Jarvis (4-10) at 7 p.m. on Monday.

District 9-4A champion and 13th-ranked Sanger (27-4) faces Uplift Summit on Monday at Frisco Emerson.

Aubrey (14-13), which finished second in District 9-4A, faces Ranchview (6-10) on Monday at 7 p.m. at Frisco Heritage.

Krum (24-11) finished tied for second in District 7-4A and will face league foe Bridgeport in a tiebreaker on Friday. Krum will face either Fort Worth Dunbar or Eastern Hills on Monday at an undetermined location.

District 10-3A champion and 18th-ranked Ponder (21-11) will face the loser of Keane and Life Oak Cliff on Monday at an undermined site.

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

