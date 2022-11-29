North Texas is just days away from a Friday night showdown with UTSA in the Conference USA football championship. The matchup is one the Mean Green and cornerback Ridge Texada have been hoping for since the teams' regular season meeting.

The Roadrunners beat UNT in a 31-27 thriller on Oct. 22 that featured 35 points in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning 10-yard touchdown strike from Frank Harris to De'Corian Clark.

