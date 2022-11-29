North Texas cornerback Ridge Texada intercepts a pass during the Mean Green's win over Florida Atlantic earlier this season. Texada has emerged as one of the nation's more productive defensive backs this season.
North Texas cornerback Ridge Texada intercepts a pass during the Mean Green's win over Florida Atlantic earlier this season. Texada has emerged as one of the nation's more productive defensive backs this season.
North Texas is just days away from a Friday night showdown with UTSA in the Conference USA football championship. The matchup is one the Mean Green and cornerback Ridge Texada have been hoping for since the teams' regular season meeting.
The Roadrunners beat UNT in a 31-27 thriller on Oct. 22 that featured 35 points in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning 10-yard touchdown strike from Frank Harris to De'Corian Clark.
Texada was in coverage on that play. He's used the disappointment from the loss as fuel for his rise as a player since.
We detail Texada's rise and how his father and brothers who also played major college football have helped him in a story that is available exclusively to our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers.
And in other news from UNT athletics this week ...
>> UNT struggled to run the ball in its first matchup with UTSA and has a plan to change that in the rematch.
>> The UNT men's and women's basketball teams are also in the midst of their seasons. The Mean Green men made a solid run through the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in the Bahamas before falling to UNC-Wilmington in the final. The UNT women beat Montana State on Sunday before falling to UTA on Tuesday night.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.