ARLINGTON – Big news from Globe Life Field: The Rangers didn’t fire anybody on the baseball side Thursday. On Friday, they will try to run the streak to two straight days for the first time this week.
Welcome to the Rangers’ current work environment.
Owner Ray Davis’ intent with a franchise-shaking dismissal of Jon Daniels on Wednesday was meant to give general manager Chris Young a running start at preparing for 2023, but it just sent more shock waves through an organization still reeling from the firing of manager Chris Woodward two days earlier. So, when Daniels, who headed baseball operations for 17 years, was dismissed Wednesday, who could blame employees for looking over their shoulder wondering who might be next.
And that is how Young began his tenure. The only running was to put out fires.
He was informed of the decision to dismiss Daniels Wednesday morning. Daniels had six weeks remaining on his contract. Young acknowledged being “shocked” by the decision. While it was assumed throughout the industry Daniels would, at the very least, scale back his role after the expiration of his contract, the termination made people jumpy.
Young spent the rest of the day trying to calm nerves, not the least of which were his own. He did not address the media Wednesday while he tended to the rest of the front office.
“The biggest thing I was focused on is everybody else,” Young said Thursday, while also acknowledging he could not explain the timing of the decision to employees. There was a moment during his talk when Young’s eyes started to redden when the subject became Daniels.
“We’re all here because of [Daniels],” Young said. “I was trying to make sure that collectively, everybody, especially the longest-tenured employees, had a show of support in terms of just knowing the emotions they are going through. But I want to keep everybody focused on the task at hand. We have great things happening; we are going the right direction. It may not show up every night, but I am very confident in where we are as an organization and what we are building.”
Questions are bound to linger. If things are going so well, why were there two significant firings during the week? If there are steps still to take, how exactly does removing half of the top of the baseball operations command center improve things? And what changes might be still to come?
Removing Daniels from the equation doesn’t remove his responsibilities. It only creates more work for others. Which may not cripple planning for the offseason, but it can’t be helpful, either. Before Young can move forward, he has to backfill for Daniels, with whom he shared a “100 percent partnership.” Those were Young’s words. On Monday.
On Thursday, he said the partnership extended past his connection with Daniels to the entire front office. “We’ve got a great team. It’s an opportunity for all of us to step up.”
Young’s responsibilities were widened Wednesday, but without a promotion in title. For now, the President of Baseball Operations simply ceases to exist. Yet another question: Could it be resurrected – with Young in the title – if the Rangers need to hire at the GM level to lure somebody to help Young in the front office?
There are no answers for now.
“We’ll assess our needs as we go,” Young said. “It’s a natural part of the seasonal cycle. We will see what our needs are, what it looks like moving forward. We’ll probably lose some good employees to other organizations. That is just part of the hiring process. The first steps are making sure we get all our ducks lined up. But it will be part of the discussion.”
Asked if he was able to assure his front office there would not be further changes forthcoming, Young declined to answer. As he mentioned, this is the time of year when clubs start to inform employees about their status for the next year. There is always some level of turnover.
“I love the group we have,” Young said. “We have great people, and I look forward to continuing the vision we’ve spelled out with the people we have. I just said nothing changes for the immediate [future]. We’re focused on winning baseball games and finishing the season strong. That’s what everybody needs to focus on.”
The Rangers still have lots to do. They must decide if interim manager Tony Beasley should retain the job more permanently or if they should embark on a full-scale managerial search. A managerial search could take a month and slog down the organization again.
There is a not insignificant shopping list to finalize. Davis mentioned the need for two starting pitchers and a middle-of-the-order bat. That’s a lot for a single offseason. And we haven’t even discussed the bullpen.
Getting a running start on planning would be helpful.
Best intentions aside, it may take some time before the Rangers are able to even jog.