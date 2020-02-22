AMES, Iowa — Texas Tech went more than 17 minutes without an offensive rebound Saturday night at Iowa State.
That’s because the Red Raiders didn’t really need one.
Freshman star Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a game-high 25 points and Texas Tech made 15 of its first 19 shots en route to an 87-57 victory of the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum.
The Red Raiders (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) shot 72% from the field in the first half and used a 16-4 run to blow the game open midway through the first half.
“That was one of our better halves offensively,” said Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, whose team has won five of its past six games. “If we play like that, we can play with anybody in the country.”
Ramsey contributed another strong all-around performance with seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Kyler Edwards added 19 points and Kevin McCullar grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who handed Iowa State (11-16, 4-10) its most lopsided loss in a half century of basketball at Hilton Coliseum.
Solomon Young led Iowa State with 16 points and Rasir Bolton added 13 points.
Ramey scores 26 as Texas rolls past Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Texas coach Shaka Smart implored his team to play with some grit when it traveled to Kansas State on Saturday.
Courtney Ramey answered the call by setting the tone on the defensive end.
Then he caught fire at the other end.
Ramey continued his torrid scoring streak with a career-high 26 points, the Longhorns confused and flustered the slumping Wildcats the entire way, and the result was a 70-59 victory that was never as close as the final score indicated.
“Our guys have really taken ownership of what we’ve wanted them to do,” said Smart, whose team is suddenly back on the NCAA Tournament bubble. “It’s hard to come in here and win if you don’t have a lot of grit to you. I thought Courtney did a good job of setting the tone with that.”
Donovan Williams added 12 points and Matt Coleman III returned from the first missed game of his college career to also score 12, giving the Longhorns (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) two straight wins after a precipitous four-game slide.
“I just think our team spirit right now is high. A lot of people counted us out because we had a lot of injuries, but we believe in each other,” said Ramey, who rolled into Manhattan after games of 21 points against Iowa State and 15 against TCU. “We have a great chance of doing what we want at the end of the year.”
TCU extends No. 17 West Virginia’s Big 12 road woes
FORT WORTH — Desmond Bane didn’t think a foul should have been called against him on the shot that appeared to be a game-winner in regulation for TCU.
The Horned Frogs rendered the whistle moot in overtime.
Kevin Samuel scored six of his 19 points in the extra period and TCU extended No. 17 West Virginia’s Big 12 road woes with a 67-60 victory over the Mountaineers on Saturday.
Bane sent the crowd into a frenzy on a driving layup with 0.9 seconds left, but the senior guard was called for pushing off on Jermaine Haley as he went up for the shot after racing the length of the floor off a West Virginia miss.
“I mean, I did,” Bane said when asked if he pushed off. “But he bumped me first, for one, and for two, you just don’t call that with 0.9 seconds left. But, it is what it is.”
Jaire Grayer broke the 55-all tie with his only 3-pointer to start overtime, and Samuel hit two buckets and two free throws as the Mountaineers lost their fifth straight road conference game. They beat TCU by 32 at home in January.
McGriff scores 28, leads Okla. State past Oklahoma
STILLWATER, Okla. — Cameron McGriff stepped up to be the exactly player Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton has been looking for.
McGriff, a senior forward, matched a career high with 28 points and helped Oklahoma State defeat rival Oklahoma 83-66.
McGriff also was the primary defender on Brady Manek, the Sooners’ No. 2 scorer for the season. Manek, who scored 30 points in Oklahoma’s win over the Cowboys earlier this month, finished the rematch with two points on 1-of-8 shooting.
After that first meeting, Boynton said he needed someone to do what Manek did and “grab the bull by the horns.” On Saturday, McGriff made 11 of 17 shots, grabbed seven rebounds and harassed Manek.
“Cam McGriff, as good as he was on the offensive end — and he made shots consistently today — he was also assigned to guard Brady Manek, so he did it on both ends of the court,” Boynton said.
Boynton said McGriff, a powerful 6-foot-7 forward, was progressing the past six weeks towards the kind of performance he had on Saturday.
“Cam, for the better part of a month, has been our most consistent player, quite honestly,” Boynton said. “Even in the games we haven’t won, he’s played the right way and the way that we need more guys to play like.”
