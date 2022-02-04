Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met Friday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, a show of solidarity and shared grievance calibrated to challenge the U.S.-led world order amid a tense diplomatic standoff on Ukraine.
Their rambling joint statement to mark the occasion was a unified blast at the U.S. — and some of the major impasses between Russia and the West playing out now with Ukraine.
They expressed opposition to NATO enlargement and called out “actors representing but the minority on the international scale” who “continue to advocate unilateral approaches to addressing international issues.”
President Joe Biden’s absence from the spectacle, having ordered a diplomatic boycott in protest of Beijing’s human rights abuses, underscored the not-so-subtle subtext of Friday’s Olympic event: the renewed division of the world, at the moment at least, into two major camps, China and Russia versus the U.S. and allies.
Xi, who has not met another foreign leader in person in almost two years amid the pandemic, said China and Russia “firmly support each other in safeguarding their core interests,” according to a summary of the meeting by China’s state news agency Xinhua.
Adding deeds to the words, Putin announced a deal to supply China with more gas via a new pipeline.
Putin’s starring role at Xi’s Olympics comes as Russia faces foreign censure over its military buildup around Ukraine and as China bristles through the partial diplomatic boycott of the Games.
The joint statement gave China the opportunity to provide some diplomatic cover to Russia’s regional mobilization, by framing it in broader terms as part of a response to U.S. global policies rather than as Russian expansionism.
— Andrew Jeong and Emily Rauhala, The Washington Post