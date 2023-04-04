Cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 7:13 pm
DEADLINES TO PLACE A PUBLIC NOTICE
In order to publish on the requested day, notices must be submitted as follows:
• Saturday/Sunday: Must be submitted no later than Wednesday at noon.* • Monday: Must be submitted no later than Thursday at noon.*
• Tuesday: Must be submitted no later than Friday at 11:30am.*
• Wednesday: Must be submitted no later than Monday at noon.*
• Thursday: Must be submitted no later than Tuesday at noon.*
• Friday: Must be submitted no later than Wednesday at noon.*
• Notices must be uploaded using a text file or entered manually. All notices must be placed through our website by clicking on the link below.
• Display ads should be emailed to classads@dentonrc.com.
*Earlier deadlines for holidays.
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE WITH PLACING YOUR NOTICE ONLINE, YOU MAY CONTACT OUR OFFICE:
Denton Record-Chronicle/Denton Media Company
3555 Duchess St. Denton TX 76205
Phone: 940.387.7755
Email: classads@dentonrc.com or help@column.us
Click here to place your notice.
