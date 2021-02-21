Psalm

Dear Lord, Dear High Remembrancer

        Providential Love—have mercy.

Have mercy, thou Surveyor of Wildflowers, Assessor of Royal

       & Exquisite Bee-Realms. Have mercy, Ledger

Who Tracks Us in the Night, Who Measures Without Speaking

        Our Dark Trespasses. For nothing here survives—

not the gold-legged deer, browsing the bleached office park at dawn

        nor the minute finch on her branch of long division—

but thou thou thou absorb it, all. O, Gazer, be kind in thy absorbing

        calculus. Won’t be long before thy reckoning curve

arrives at the junction of our error. How, beneath thy Mineral Eye

       we walk abroad, forgetting thee, Cartographer of Sparrows.

Poem from White Blood: A Lyric of Virginia by Kiki Petrosino, published with permission from Sarabande Books.

