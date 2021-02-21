Psalm
Dear Lord, Dear High Remembrancer
Providential Love—have mercy.
Have mercy, thou Surveyor of Wildflowers, Assessor of Royal
& Exquisite Bee-Realms. Have mercy, Ledger
Who Tracks Us in the Night, Who Measures Without Speaking
Our Dark Trespasses. For nothing here survives—
not the gold-legged deer, browsing the bleached office park at dawn
nor the minute finch on her branch of long division—
but thou thou thou absorb it, all. O, Gazer, be kind in thy absorbing
calculus. Won’t be long before thy reckoning curve
arrives at the junction of our error. How, beneath thy Mineral Eye
we walk abroad, forgetting thee, Cartographer of Sparrows.
Poem from White Blood: A Lyric of Virginia by Kiki Petrosino, published with permission from Sarabande Books.