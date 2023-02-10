At the end of last year, there were 176 new hotels in the works for North Texas.
A project planned on U.S. Highway 380 in Denton County stands out.
The Residence Inn by Marriott will be the first hotel in Prosper. The town has seen huge growth over the last couple of decades with thousands of new homes and retail — but, so far, no hotels.
The $26 million Marriott-branded hotel project will be built on the north side of U.S.380, just west of Gee Road. The hotel site is northwest of the new PGA of America headquarters and resort in Frisco.
The hotel location is also close to the new Prosper campus of Cook Children’s Medical Center.
The hotel is a project of Dallas-based Atlantic Hotels.
“We chose the site because it is in the city of Prosper,” Atlantic Hotels CEO Perry Molubhoy said in an email. “This is an important market for our company’s growth.
“Yes, it is also close to PGA and Cook Children’s Hospital,” Molubhoy said. “I see 380 to become the future 121. Once expansion is done it will become more prominent and ease of travel will bring further growth to the city and this corridor.”
The 91,800-square-foot hotel will be designed by Dallas architect Mayse Associates, according to planning documents filed with the state.
Prosper Economic Development Executive Director Mary Ann Moon confirms it will be the first hotel in the city, which has a population of more than 34,000.
The 2,000-acre Windsong Ranch community located north of the Atlantic Hotels site is one of North Texas’ largest such projects with plans for more than 3,000 homes.
The area of Prosper along U.S. 380 has seen a recent development boom, with construction of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ huge Gates of Prosper shopping center at Preston Road.
And along the south side of 380 in Frisco, several major developments are in the works, including the 175-acre North Fields mixed-use project. Two hotels are also planned at North Fields.
Prosper hotel developer Atlantic Hotels was founded in 1999 and built its first hotel — a 79-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites — near the Dallas North Tollway in Plano.
The company now has 18 hotels in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The DFW area is the country’s fastest-growing hotel market with more than 20,000 new rooms in the development pipeline.
