Prosecutors, a trial court judge and attorneys for Texas Seven prison escapee Randy Halprin all agree his Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for killing an Irving police officer should be tossed.
But prosecutors say a state district judge who recommended the new trial overstepped and, in part, based the findings on hearsay or irrelevant evidence and didn’t have legal precedent.
In court records filed Wednesday, Tarrant County prosecutors said state District Judge Lela Mays did not scrutinize Halprin’s arguments when she recommended Halprin’s conviction and sentence be thrown out because the case’s original judge, Vickers Cunningham, harbored antisemitic views. Prosecutors said in the legal filing they agreed the court should grant Halprin’s appeal but on “narrower and legally sufficient ground.”
Prosecutors asked the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals to draw its own conclusions based on prosecutors’ evidence instead of using Mays’ recommendation, which they said was “unsupported by the record or legal precedent.”
Tivon Schardl, one of Halprin’s lawyers, and Mays could not immediately be reached for comment. Cunningham, a former state district judge who once made an unsuccessful bid to be the Republican nominee for Dallas County district attorney, declined to comment.
Halprin, who is Jewish, is one of seven inmates who escaped from the John B. Connally Unit near Kenedy in December 2000 and fatally shot Irving police Officer Aubrey Hawkins during a Christmas Eve robbery.
Hawkins had just finished dinner with his family, including his then 9-year-old son, at Olive Garden when he was murdered 22 years ago. He left to respond to a call about suspicious activity at a nearby Oshman’s SuperSports USA and was shot 11 times before the escapees ran him over. There was a nationwide manhunt for the escapees and they were eventually found in Colorado nearly a month later.
All members of the Texas Seven were later convicted and sentenced to death except for Larry Harper, who died by suicide to avoid capture. Four were executed. Patrick Murphy remains on death row with Halprin.
Halprin’s execution was halted by the state Court of Criminal Appeals in 2019 after Cunningham’s brother told The Dallas Morning News that Cunningham was a lifelong racist. Cunningham presided over Halprin’s case and that of four other Texas Seven escapees.
The then-judge said he wasn’t a bigot but confirmed that a trust fund set up for his children includes rewards for marrying a person who is white, Christian and the opposite sex. The Court of Criminal Appeals, the highest criminal court in Texas, halted Halprin’s scheduled execution so the allegations could be investigated and asked Mays to review the case and recommend findings.
The high court will make the final decision. There is no timetable for the court to rule.
Halprin’s attorneys accused Cunningham of often using derogatory language when talking about minorities, including using the N-word and calling Halprin “that Jew” during his trial. They also say he referred to Jewish people using expletives. Cunningham has denied the allegations, saying the accusations were “lies from my estranged brother and his friends.”
Even before this month, Mays had suggested Halprin get a new trial, but the high court ruled it needed more evidence, which led to a three-day hearing in August to determine whether Cunningham was prejudiced. The hearing included testimony by 11 witnesses, including Cunningham’s brother, Bill, two other family members and two of Cunningham’s friends, according to court records.
Tarrant County prosecutors, who are handling Halprin’s appeal after Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot recused his office because Cunningham’s daughter works for him, agreed after the hearing that Halprin’s right to a fair trial was violated.
But in the notice filed Wednesday, Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson and prosecutor Anne Grady disputed two findings that Mays adopted: that Cunningham had a personal interest in the case to advance his own career, and that there was “implied bias” through Cunningham’s “longstanding racism and bigotry.”
They argued the August hearing didn’t “include any evidence regarding Cunningham’s state of mind at any time,” and the defense team didn’t call Cunningham to testify, instead relying on his out-of-court statements. They also said Mays adopted findings beyond the scope of what Halprin argued in his appeal.
Halprin has denied being one of the men who shot Hawkins but not that he was part of the robbery at Oshman’s sporting goods store. Before the escape, he was serving a 30-year sentence for beating a child in Tarrant County.