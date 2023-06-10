A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 7:15 pm
PRIDENTON continued its Pride Month festivities Friday with A Night OUT on the Square, which featured vendors, speakers and a safe place for conversation and camaraderie on Denton's downtown Square.
The organization has scheduled several other events throughout the month, all of which are listed on its website.
Attendees pose for a photo at A Night OUT on the Square.
Kamyon Conner, a founding board member of PRIDENTON, speaks at A Night OUT on the Square.
Attendees hold pride flags at A Night OUT on the Square.
Attendees look at various vendors present at A Night OUT on the Square.
An attendee poses for a picture at A Night OUT on the Square.
Kathleen Hobson, a founding board member of PRIDENTON, speaks at A Night OUT on the Square.
Various pride flags are flown around the Denton Square during A Night OUT on the Square.
