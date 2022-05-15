AUSTIN — Texans back many things Gov. Greg Abbott is doing to halt a migrant influx at the U.S.-Mexico border, but support for his state-built wall has ebbed, according to a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll released Sunday.
Abbott’s order for state police to inspect all inbound trucks from Mexico is supported by 70% of registered voters, and opposed by only 20%, even if economists blamed it for a brief spike in food prices last month, the poll showed.
Also, 55% of Texans approve of Abbott’s decision to spend billions of state dollars to deploy soldiers and police at the border, and 51% favor his recent move to provide bus rides for migrants to Washington, D.C. Nearly two-thirds of state voters support the federal public health order that closes U.S. borders to immigrants without visas, known as Title 42.
But a 47-45 plurality opposes using state funds to extend the border wall begun by former President Donald Trump. In both January and February, by 48-37, more Texans agreed than disagreed that a wall is necessary for a safe border. This month, that shrank to just 44-42.
Though Democratic critics dismiss Abbott’s escalating set of border security tactics as a political stunt, UT-Tyler political scientist Mark Owens said the two-term Republican’s doggedness is paying some electoral dividends.
“Abbott shows a commitment to implement those strategies until they are successful,” said Owens, the poll’s director. “The visibility on all fronts is part of why the governor has a 15% advantage over President [Joe] Biden in public approval for how they are handling the border.”
Poll participant and Republican voter Kevin Culp, 60, of Rowlett said he’s delighted Abbott has sent state National Guard troops to the border. Culp, a service technician, also applauded the governor’s short-lived April orders for truck inspections at international bridges. And he likes the state’s ongoing offers of free bus rides to migrants released by federal authorities in Texas.
“I want to extend that busing part,” said Culp, who ripped Biden and congressional leaders for inaction on the migrant surge. With sarcasm, he urged Abbott to expand the number of places in the nation’s capital where the state-chartered buses drop off migrants.
“[U.S. House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi needs some, and also [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer and now [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell,” he said. “They all need them on their front doorstep. That way, they can take care of them.”
The poll, conducted May 2-10, surveyed 1,232 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
In this year’s governor’s race, Abbott still leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke by 7 percentage points, 46-39. That’s essentially unchanged from the incumbent’s 45-38 lead over O’Rourke in February.
On the eve of the start of early voting in the May 24 primary runoffs, Attorney General Ken Paxton leads fellow Republican and state Land Commissioner George P. Bush, 41-35.
On the Democratic side, former ACLU lawyer Rochelle Garza of Brownsville leads former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski for the party’s attorney general nomination, 35-20.
In the Democratic runoff to choose the party’s nominee against the state’s No. 2 official, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Carrollton state Rep. Michelle Beckley leads Houston accountant Mike Collier, 31-19.
The survey was taken during the hubbub over a leaked draft opinion by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe vs. Wade and allow states to decide abortion policy.
Opposition to overturning Roe increased to 53%, from 50% in February, while support dipped to 46%, from 47% — a shift that wasn’t statistically significant.
Among supporters of overturning the 1973 decision, though, support for a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy is growing. In February, Roe opponents split more or less equally: One-third backed a 15-week ban, such as the one in a Mississippi law now being challenged at the Supreme Court; one-third liked banning abortions after six weeks, as in a Texas law that took effect last Sept. 1; and one-third were not sure.
This month, though, 44% of Roe vs. Wade opponents say they back a six-week ban, 29% favor a cutoff after 15 weeks and 27% are unsure.
Allison Molina, 56, a construction company bookkeeper in Montgomery County, north of Houston, said she opposes overturning Roe, though she finds abortion “horrific.”
Still, Molina, who supports O’Rourke in November’s race for governor, said “it’s an atrocity” that Abbott and the Texas Legislature have passed a “trigger law” that would ban virtually all abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.
“A lot of women are going to die,” she said. “Women will kill themselves if they’re faced with a pregnancy they can’t handle.”
On marijuana, the poll found a huge majority of Texas voters (83%) support legalization for medical use. 60% back decriminalizing pot for recreational use, though just 42% of Republicans support that.
Sour mood
Among the survey’s signals that state voters’ mood has soured was a bump in the percentage of voters who say Texas is heading in the wrong direction — to 56% this month, up from 49% in February. The growing unease crossed all party and racial-ethnic categories. Only 43% of Texans say the state is on the right track, down from 50% in February.
“These are tough times,” said Owens, the pollster. “Texans feel a sense of economic uncertainty, even if most Texans assign blame to federal lawmakers for inflation.”
He referred to how the poll found Texans feel stressed over their finances. A plurality (48% of respondents) blames inflation mostly on Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress. On another touchy subject — high property taxes — a plurality of 40% assigns responsibility to Abbott and the GOP-led Legislature. Just 31% blame a population-growth-driven shortage of homes, and 24%, local elected officials. Many Texas say they’re not going to restaurants as much as they used to.
“Voters are also indicating that they are diverging from leaders on policy,” Owens said. “There is support for ways that Texas is trying to lead where the nation is not, but voters object to the state trying to direct local decisions across multiple policies.”
While Biden remains deeply unpopular in Texas, with just 39% of voters approving of the job he’s doing, and 58% disapproving, the poll shows slight erosion for Abbott and state Republicans.
Abbott’s job approval rating is now underwater. 46% approve and 50% disapprove of how he’s handling his duties, compared with net approval of 50-46 in February.
In February, Republicans enjoyed 52% support for a generic Texas House candidate, compared with just 45% for Democrats. This month, the GOP edge shrank to 49-48.
Governor’s race
Abbott enjoys a huge fundraising lead, and 60% of voters say the incumbent Republican has been most visible on TV. Just 25% say O’Rourke is the candidate most noticeable on television.
As for social media, 41% say O’Rourke has been most visible on such platforms. 38% say Abbott’s more visible.
Abbott has a 10-percentage-point lead among independent voters, 16-6, and he’s clobbering O’Rourke among whites, 58-30. The former El Paso congressman, though, has the edge among women (44-40), Blacks (59-16) and Latinos (46-36). Delilah Barrios and Mark Tippetts, the gubernatorial nominees, respectively, of the Green Party and Libertarian Party, are each drawing 3%.
Abbott faces some potential vulnerabilities, the poll found.
By 42-41, all voters say they trust O’Rourke more than Abbott to implement policies at the Texas-Mexico border. The party splits were predictable: Democrats trust O’Rourke, 82-7, while Republicans trust Abbott, 73-10.
Abbott, who has been making noises about possibly being the first modern-day Texas Republican to carry the Hispanic vote, is trusted more on border policy by only 29% of Latinos. 52% of Hispanics trust O’Rourke more, the poll found.
Transgender children
Texans are narrowly divided over Abbott’s orders for Child Protective Services to investigate families who provide gender-affirming care to transgender children.
Abbott issued the command seven days before the March 1 GOP primary election in which he was accused of not being conservative enough. While lower courts put the governor’s edict on hold, Paxton appealed. On Friday, the Texas Supreme Court said neither Abbott nor Paxton has authority to tell CPS whom to investigate. Still, it’s unclear whether the state’s child-welfare agency will resume the probes of any of the at least nine families that were being investigated as of late February.
52% of voters say Abbott’s February action was unnecessary, and 48% say it was needed. By 71-29, Democrats say the investigations of trans kids’ families are unnecessary. Independents agree, 57-44. Republicans, though, by 68-31, say the probes are needed to avert harm, protect children and for other reasons.
Foster care
On the state’s beleaguered foster care system, now a staple of Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke’s stump speeches, voters by 60% to 39% lack confidence in state government’s oversight.
A judge presiding over a federal class-action lawsuit over Texas foster care has urged the Abbott administration to heed experts’ recommendations on how to reduce the number of children sleeping in CPS offices and hotels. The proposals include additional state spending on preventive services and accepting federal funds to help parents manage their mental health, treat substance abuse and improve parenting skills.
Huge majorities – of more than 80% of voters – support such additional spending. However, leaders of agencies under Abbott’s control have testified in court that they need to wait for guidance from lawmakers during next year’s legislative session before trying to boost spending.
O’Rourke has been questioning Abbott’s consistency in pursuing a “pro-life” position on abortion, saying the governor doesn’t take care of children who are born. Among things the Democrat criticizes are costly contracts through which CPS sends dozens of troubled youth out of state for care.
Only 30% of Texas registered voters say it’s appropriate to send foster children out of state, while 25% say it’s not appropriate, and 43% say they approve of such placements only in extreme circumstances. Independents were most likely to look askance at out-of-state placements: 27% say they are not appropriate; 48%, only in rare instances.
AG, lieutenant governor
Paxton had a double-digit lead over Bush in the four most recent polls by The News and UT-Tyler.
The incumbent’s lead is now 6 percentage points (41-35, which is within the poll’s margin of error). March’s primary field of four major GOP candidates for attorney general has narrowed to two.
Also, Bush’s “campaign of righteousness” – he predicts Paxton will be indicted by Biden’s Justice Department before November – and the continuing negative publicity about Paxton’s legal troubles may be taking a toll on the two-term GOP incumbent’s November prospects.
While Republican voters haven’t budged and continue to say he has the integrity needed to serve as the state’s top lawyer (by 49-16), for the first time a plurality of all voters disagree: 37% say Paxton doesn’t have the requisite integrity, while 30% say he does. That compares with close divisions of opinion among all voters on Paxton’s honesty in November, January and February. Last June, by 33-25, they agreed Paxton has the needed integrity.
In closing TV spots, Bush is highlighting Paxton’s nearly seven-year-old indictment on securities fraud charges and allegations by whistleblowers that Paxton acted corruptly on behalf of campaign donor and real estate developer Nate Paul.
In a statewide survey last month by former Dallas state Rep. Jason Villalba’s Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, two out of five likely Republican primary voters said that they would never vote for Bush. Of them, 66% cited the fact he’s a member of the Bush family, a storied one in American politics that has included presidents, governors and a U.S. senator.
This month, 32-year-old William Nalley of Fort Bend County told UT-Tyler’s poll takers, “I would not vote for the Bush candidate.”
On the Democratic side, the finalists Garza and Jaworski haven’t had enough money for statewide TV ads, and aren’t well-known. A political newcomer, Garza appears to have “ballot name advantages” as a Latina. She’s held Jaworski, the grandson of Watergate prosecutor Leon Jaworski, to a 26-26 split among whites and is lapping him among Hispanics, 44-13.
In the Democratic runoff for lieutenant governor, a whopping 44% of Democrats aren’t sure whether to back Beckley, a small-business owner and two-term member of the Texas House, or Collier, who’s run as the party’s nominee for comptroller in 2014 and lieutenant governor in 2018. Beckley leads among all racial-ethnic groups, including by 33-18 among Latinos, the poll found.