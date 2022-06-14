Diana Vasquez walked into the Duncanville Fieldhouse on Monday to drop off her 11-year-old boys at the Best of South Sports summer camp.
At the day camp, her sons got to play sports like basketball and baseball, and on Friday, they went to a water park. It was only their second week, but they already loved it, she said.
Vasquez, 34, went into the lobby with her boys that morning to pay for their lunches. While in line, she noticed a man standing nearby. One coach came to talk to him, she said, and then another. Then the man pulled out a gun.
She took her boys and ran into a side room of the lobby with another parent and three staff members.
“Before they closed that door, he had shot the first shot,” she said. “I was already calling the cops.”
Vasquez was on the phone with police for six minutes, while moving to another room, before she was told by dispatchers that it was safe to hang up.
Police on Tuesday identified the shooter as 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas. He is accused of firing at least two shots at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, where about 250 children were at camp, on Monday, said Duncanville Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Stogner during a news conference.
Police shot Ned inside the field house and he died later in the hospital. No further details were released.
Police said the gunman entered the field house through the main lobby doors Monday and exchanged words with a camp staff member.
Vasquez said she was standing near the gunman with her boys before the attack took place. She noticed a lit cigarette in his hand.
“I wanted to say something to him, like, ‘Hey, this isn’t the place for that,’ or ‘Can you take that outside?’” she said. “But for whatever reason, I didn’t say anything to him.”
A coach approached the man, and Vasquez said she overheard him say he was looking or waiting for a woman. After that coach had walked away, Vasquez said another coach approached the man and asked if he had a weapon.
“Then the guy said ‘Yes, you want to see?’ and he pulled the gun out and he turned the laser on, cocked the gun and he aimed the gun at the coach,” Vasquez said.
He then fired a round, prompting calls to police.
After the first gunshot, camp counselors and staff moved the kids to a safe area and began locking doors, police said. The gunman attempted to enter one classroom but was not able to get inside because the door was locked, Stogner said. He shot at the classroom door, where there were children inside, he said.
Vasquez said she hid in an office with her boys and four other people while Duncanville police responded to the field house. The office had a one-way mirror that could see out to the front door of the building, she said.
While she was on the phone with the police, one of her sons started to cry.
“I’m trying to keep him calm, trying to keep calm on the phone,” she said. “One of my other boys is right next to me, holding onto my arm, and he’s not crying, but I could tell he was scared.”
Then Vasquez said she saw a police officer run into the building and she felt immediate relief.
“Maybe a minute or two later, I hear four shots back-to-back,” she said.
A coach came to let them out of the office, and when Vasquez walked outside she said she saw law enforcement vehicles in the parking lot and children who had been walked out of the back door and onto a field at the side of the building. None of the staff, parents or children were hurt.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the attack. A DPS representative said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and declined to give further details.
Court records show that Ned was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter in 2011. According to a police report, his blood alcohol level was about twice the legal limit to drive when he lost control of his pickup and crashed into a field in southwestern Dallas, killing a 42-year-old man who was a passenger in his vehicle.
Ned was also convicted of a cocaine possession charge; that sentence ran concurrently with his prison time in the manslaughter case.
Duncanville police said on Monday that they responded within minutes to the calls that there was a shooting at the field house.
Stogner said officers at the department recently took part in active shooter training and “did exactly what they were trained to do.”
Vasquez said she is grateful for how quickly they responded, but she worries about her own children and their well-being.
“I told them this is not normal, but it’s hard to convince them of that when the news and when the reality is saying otherwise,” she said. “Something has to change. How many more kids are going to be exposed to something like this? How many more?”