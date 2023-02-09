Power stations and other critical infrastructure are being targeted for attacks at an increasing clip across the United States, leaving energy and extremism experts worried about what a potential coordinated assault against the Texas grid might look like.

Earlier this week, federal authorities announced the arrests of two members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, accusing them of planning a series of sniper attacks intended to devastate Maryland’s electric grid. In December, power stations in North Carolina were targeted by shootings, leaving 45,000 homes and businesses without power for days.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags