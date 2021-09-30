20210924_drc_sp_GuyerMcKinney_11-2.JPG
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) celebrates after he scores a touchdown against McKinney at McKinney ISD Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in McKinney, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

District 5-6A has been dubbed the "district of doom," and after the opening week of 5-6A play last Friday, it was easy to see why.

Two of the three games went into overtime, with McKinney Boyd edging Braswell and Little Elm upsetting Prosper. The third game, Guyer vs. McKinney, did not go to overtime, but that contest was not decided until late in the fourth quarter.

Now entering the second week of 5-6A action, the playoff race is heating up as Guyer and Braswell know there is zero margin for error.

The Wildcats will host Prosper on Friday night as they try to stay undefeated and move to 6-0. You can read about that game here.

The Bengals, meanwhile, will hit the road and take on a Little Elm team that is also undefeated. 

Across town at Ryan, the Raiders will play a game away from C.H. Collins Athletic Complex for the first time in nearly a month when they take on winless Frisco Centennial. A full preview of that game can be found here.

Denton welcomes in Frisco Independence later tonight, as the Broncos are coming off their first win of the season last week. 

In volleyball, Ryan snapped a 21-game district losing streak on Tuesday night when the Lady Raiders knocked off Lake Dallas.

Up the road at Krum, Argyle took down the Lady Cats to keep pace in the tightly-contested District 7-4A. But even despite the win, the Lady Eagles insist their best volleyball is still ahead of them.

We also have our Football Player of the Week to announce. This week, the honor goes to Sanger receiver Steven Bush.

Bush hauled in five catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the Indians' 49-0 win over Venus last week.

Finally, as some of you may have heard by now, tomorrow is my final day as the Denton Record-Chronicle's high school sportswriter. I am resigning to pursue a new opportunity, but I wanted to make sure I said thank you before I left.

None of my work over the past two-and-a-half years would have been possible without you, our readers. I wrote a farewell column yesterday where I went into a bit more detail than I will here in this newsletter email. If you are interested, you can read that here. 

Here is the latest high school sports coverage, and be sure to stay tuned in the coming weeks for even more content. 

And again, thank you all for reading. 

— Reece Waddell 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

