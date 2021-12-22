Former North Texas coach Dan McCarney stood on the Cotton Bowl turf on New Year’s Day in 2014, hoisted the Heart of Dallas Bowl trophy and told the fans who had hung around after the game what they already knew.
That season’s edition of the Mean Green had carved out a place in history after beating UNLV 36-14 for just the third bowl win in program history.
“These 22 seniors will be remembered forever,” McCarney said that day. “Bowl champions, bowl champions, bowl champions.”
One of the largest throngs of UNT fans to ever gather in one spot was on hand that day. The official attendance was listed at 38,380, nearly all of them clad in green.
It’s not often a college football team has a chance to play close to home, where causal fans join a program’s diehard supporters. UNT is fortunate in that regard.
The Mean Green have played two of their last five bowl games within a 90-minute drive of campus. UNT will make it three of six on Thursday when it faces Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic at Toyota Stadium.
UNT officials have been trying for years to bolster support for the program and know just how big of an opportunity the game presents.
The massive turnout for UNT’s first appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl wasn’t a one-off. The Mean Green landed in the game again in 2016, when UNT fans once again filled out most of a crowd of 39,117 for a 38-31 overtime loss to Army.
This will be UNT’s first appearance in the Frisco Football Classic, a late addition to the bowl slate.
“Playing locally gives us a chance to engage many of our alumni who don’t always make it to Denton for games,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said. “My hope is they’ll come to the bowl game, see a bunch of old friends, watch the Mean Green get a win and have such a great time they commit to doing it six Saturdays in Apogee next fall.”
Building a base of support
More and more UNT supporters have answered that call over the years.
UNT has averaged more than 20,000 fans per home game in four seasons in program history. Three of those seasons were in consecutive years from 2017-19, when UNT when the Mean Green played two bowl games, the 2017 New Orleans Bowl and the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.
Capacity at Apogee Stadium was limited last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UNT drew 16,669 fans per home game this year, despite lingering concerns about the spread of the virus and new variants that have cropped up.
UNT quickly sold out its allotment of tickets for this week’s bowl despite those concerns, fostering hopes for another massive crowd.
“Our players excited to stay close to home,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “It gives our fans, families, alumni and students a chance to go. We have the opportunity to play in front of basically a home crowd. That could be an advantage for us.”
The challenge for the Mean Green is to capitalize and convert a whole new generation of UNT students and casual supporters into die-hard fans.
The impact of a bowl win on that pursuit is easy to see when one looks back at the opening weeks of the 2014 season. UNT drew more than 21,000 fans for two of their first three home games in the season following its bowl win over UNLV, including a surprising 21,323 for a nondescript home game against Nicholls State.
UNT’s veteran players are aware of just how big the opportunity in front of them this week is when it comes to building interest.
“Our fans will come out, support and make a lot of noise,” wide receiver Roderic Burns said. “We just have to get the job done.”
A big stage in recruiting
UNT will have a chance to make an impression on more than just fans when it takes on Miami. The Mean Green will also have a platform to sell their program to a host of talented Dallas-Fort Worth area players.
Littrell said when he first arrived at UNT before the 2016 season that the Mean Green would concentrate their efforts on keeping the talented players in the Denton area home. UNT’s staff has elected to cast a wider net since but has still landed a handful of local players who are making an impact.
Former Guyer offensive lineman Gabe Blair moved into UNT’s starting lineup early in his freshman season this fall and is among those players.
“I see old teachers at games,” Blair, the son of a local educator, said earlier this season. “That makes it special. It’s pretty awesome when I am walking down for home games and see people I know.”
UNT great Jeffery Wilson signed with the Mean Green shortly after they beat UNLV. Wilson went on to rush for 3,205 yards in his time at UNT and is now with the San Francisco 49ers.
Motivation to go out on top
The chance to improve the program’s long-term prospects by winning a local bowl is a possibility quarterback Austin Aune has given a lot of thought.
“It would be huge for the program,” Aune said. “It gives you momentum going into the next year and gives guys confidence in themselves and the program.”
No one on UNT’s roster has spent more time chasing that goal than Jason Pirtle. The sixth-year senior tight end has been on the Mean Green’s roster for all four bowl games in the Littrell era, including UNT’s loss to Army in 2016.
The Mean Green seemed to have the stage set for a milestone win that day after rallying from a 24-7 deficit to force overtime on a Trevor Moore field goal in the closing seconds.
Army spoiled what would have been a storybook ending when Jordan Asberry scored on a 3-yard run on fourth-and-goal on the opening possession of overtime. UNT couldn’t answer and lost its first bowl game under Littrell 38-31.
UNT has had some tough draws in bowls since, falling to a Utah State team that featured current NFL quarterback Jordan Love as well as loaded Troy and Appalachian State teams.
UNT will get another chance to break through in front of what is expected to be another huge crowd of Mean Green fans.
Pirtle is one of the few UNT players who was around when the Mean Green lost to Army in their last local bowl and is looking forward to another opportunity for a head-turning win close to home.
“I have never gotten a ring,” Pirtle said. “It would be huge to get one in my last game. It would be big for the program and allow us to leave a legacy. You want to leave a place better than the way you found it. To do that would be huge. We haven’t won a bowl since 2013. It’s about time.”