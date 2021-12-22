UNT local bowl 1
Buy Now

North Texas fans cheer for the Mean Green during their loss to Army in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl. UNT will play in its third local bowl since the 2013 season on Thursday when it faces Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

There are positives and negatives when it comes to being located smack in the middle of one of the biggest metropolitan areas in the country for the North Texas athletics department. 

UNT can get lost a times in Dallas-Fort Worth with pro teams and other colleges that garner attention. The upside far outweighs that issue. UNT has thousands of alumni and fans within driving distance of Apogee Stadium, not to mention a host of bowl games that are played in DFW.

UNT will play in one of those games on Thursday, when the Mean Green take on Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.

UNT will have a chance to break through for just the fourth bowl win in program history, and the first in five appearances under coach Seth Littrell.

A win over Miami would be huge for UNT for a host of reasons beyond the obvious. Perhaps the biggest is the chance to sell a whole new generation of fans on supporting the Mean Green. 

The issue is one we tackle this week in a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers. 

UNT has already sold out its allotment of tickets for the game, one we have spent the last several days previewing.

The big question for UNT heading into its showdown with Miami is if the Mean Green can break through for that elusive bowl win. 

The story led our Frisco Football Classic special section that came out on Tuesday. The six-page publication also includes a look tight end Jason Pirtle and wide receiver Roderic Burns, who stepped forward to fill key roles after UNT lost several of its top playmakers to injury. 

The other stories in the section and all other bowl content from the week are available on our Frisco Football Classic preview website collection.

On the basketball front, the UNT men's team is coming off a huge win at Wichita State, a traditional college basketball power. The UNT women's team was in position to knock off the Shockers at home in its last game but let a late lead slip away.

Both of UNT's basketball teams were scheduled to play on Tuesday but saw those games called off due to COVID-19 concerns.

Those are just a few of the stories that have appeared on the Denton Record-Chonicle's website over the last week. Be sure to check out the rest at the bottom of this email.

— Brett Vito

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!