North Texas fans cheer for the Mean Green during their loss to Army in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl. UNT will play in its third local bowl since the 2013 season on Thursday when it faces Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
There are positives and negatives when it comes to being located smack in the middle of one of the biggest metropolitan areas in the country for the North Texas athletics department.
UNT can get lost a times in Dallas-Fort Worth with pro teams and other colleges that garner attention. The upside far outweighs that issue. UNT has thousands of alumni and fans within driving distance of Apogee Stadium, not to mention a host of bowl games that are played in DFW.
UNT will play in one of those games on Thursday, when the Mean Green take on Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT will have a chance to break through for just the fourth bowl win in program history, and the first in five appearances under coach Seth Littrell.
A win over Miami would be huge for UNT for a host of reasons beyond the obvious. Perhaps the biggest is the chance to sell a whole new generation of fans on supporting the Mean Green.
On the basketball front, the UNT men's team is coming off a huge win at Wichita State, a traditional college basketball power. The UNT women's team was in position to knock off the Shockers at home in its last game but let a late lead slip away.