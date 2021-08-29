Plano police shot a masked gunman at their headquarters Sunday afternoon, and investigators were trying to determine whether the suspect was connected to the killing of a Lyft driver in Garland earlier in the day.
Police shot the man about 12:15 p.m. after he fired a handgun in the direction of a civilian employee and another person in the lobby of the headquarters, in the 900 block of 14th Street.
No one besides the gunman was wounded. Details about his condition had not been released.
The man, who was wearing a black shirt and black mask, reportedly had been “behaving erratically” when he entered the headquarters, left and then opened fire when he returned.
Officials said at a news conference Sunday that there was a verbal exchange between the man, the civilian employee and the other person before shots were fired.
While the civilian employee and the other person took shelter, two officers in the building responded to the shooting.
Officials did not say how many times the man was wounded or whether both officers fired at him.
Plano Fire-Rescue took the man, whose name was not released, to a hospital.
The shooting at the headquarters occurred shortly after Garland police responded to a fatal shooting about 7.5 miles away, in the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive, near Forest Lane and Shiloh Road.
The woman who was shot was a Lyft driver, and the person who reported the shooting said her car had been stolen. Authorities said the driver was shot after she dropped off or picked up someone who had requested a ride.
The Lyft driver’s name was not released.
The woman’s car was found at the Plano headquarters after the shooting, but Garland police spokesman Matthew Pesta said he could not confirm that the gunman was a suspect in the woman’s death. He said authorities were working to find a link between the two cases.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces,” Pesta said at a news conference Sunday evening. “There’s probably more questions than answers at this point.”
Anyone with information about the investigation may call Garland police at 972-485-4840.