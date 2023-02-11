A former Plano ISD teacher has been accused of criminal conduct by a former student, district officials said in a letter to parents on Friday.
The alleged incident between the student and teacher occurred between 2005 and 2009, according to the district notification. The student attended Williams High School and Plano East High School during that time frame, and the teacher worked at Williams High School when the alleged behavior took place.
The Dallas Morning News is not naming the teacher because he has not been arrested in the case. Plano police Det. Jerry Minton said the department has been investigating.
From 2011 to 2023, the teacher was employed at McMillen High School. He has been placed on administrative leave and is no longer employed by Plano ISD, the district said. The teacher was hired by the district in July 2000 and taught English and humanities courses.
Plano ISD said it has taken immediate action and opened an investigation. The district has also begun making reports to law enforcement and the State Board for Educator Certification.
“Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance,” the district wrote.
The district said preliminary information leads officials to believe the inappropriate behavior was an isolated incident but sent a note to parents because it wants to be transparent and conduct a thorough investigation.
Anyone with more information about the investigation or knowledge of the incident should contact Kevin Keating, Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations at kevin.keating@pisd.edu, the district said. Additional reporting can be made to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Plano Police Department.