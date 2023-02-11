A former Plano ISD teacher has been accused of criminal conduct by a former student, district officials said in a letter to parents on Friday.

The alleged incident between the student and teacher occurred between 2005 and 2009, according to the district notification. The student attended Williams High School and Plano East High School during that time frame, and the teacher worked at Williams High School when the alleged behavior took place.

