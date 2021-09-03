Pilot Point High locks down after threat; games called off By Reece Waddelland Zaira Perez Staff Writers reece.waddell@dentonrc.com Sep 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Pilot Point High School football players run onto the field before a 2018 game. DRC file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All after-school activities were canceled at Pilot Point High School on Friday following a threat made to the high school earlier in the morning, a Pilot Point city official said.Citing a pending investigation, a city spokesperson declined to provide details of the threat, which was directed only toward high school students.“We’re just referring to it as a threat right now,” Lenette Cox said Friday afternoon.The threat was made at about 11 a.m. and Pilot Point High students were taken to Pilot Point Middle School by bus as a precaution. They were released at 3:30 p.m., as normal, Cox said.Uniformed law enforcement were present at each Pilot Point ISD campus to ensure a safe release, according to a notice from the city on its website.The Bearcats’ home football game Friday night against Fort Worth All Saints was canceled, Pilot Point athletic director and head coach Danny David confirmed.Pilot Point High’s volleyball game against Gainesville, set for Friday night, was also canceled, David said. REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reece Waddell Author email Follow Reece Waddell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Zaira Perez Author email Follow Zaira Perez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Kids with COVID might be rarer, but they're here Gameday: UNT quarterback battle takes center stage in opener against Northwestern State Friday Q&A with Patrick Netherton of the 'Patrick Netherton Show' -- Broadcaster anticipates Demons leaning on running game Police: Nearby pond stopped attempted dump truck theft Denton man indicted in nonfatal shooting from June How Denton parks got their names Pilot Point High School on lockdown, football game canceled The Watchdog: Here’s stuff you need to know about voting, your credit score, unwanted mail and background checks