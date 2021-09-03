Pilot Point High School football
Pilot Point High School football players run onto the field before a 2018 game.

 DRC file photo

All after-school activities were canceled at Pilot Point High School on Friday following a threat made to the high school earlier in the morning, a Pilot Point city official said.

Citing a pending investigation, a city spokesperson declined to provide details of the threat, which was directed only toward high school students.

“We’re just referring to it as a threat right now,” Lenette Cox said Friday afternoon.

The threat was made at about 11 a.m. and Pilot Point High students were taken to Pilot Point Middle School by bus as a precaution. They were released at 3:30 p.m., as normal, Cox said.

Uniformed law enforcement were present at each Pilot Point ISD campus to ensure a safe release, according to a notice from the city on its website.

The Bearcats’ home football game Friday night against Fort Worth All Saints was canceled, Pilot Point athletic director and head coach Danny David confirmed.

Pilot Point High’s volleyball game against Gainesville, set for Friday night, was also canceled, David said.

