farm4-1.jpg

Boterna’s aeroponic system allows crops to grow without soil or pesticides.

 Courtesy photo/Boterna

Happy Fourth, Denton! Whether you’re taking the day off to celebrate the holiday with loved ones or holding down the fort at work, catch up on the latest business and housing news in Denton County and beyond in this week’s Your Money, Your Home roundup.

>> A Texas couple is bringing pesticide-free produce to Denton in the form of an indoor vertical farm. Heather and Greg Marsh were introduced to the practice in the Middle East and have brought it to Denton through Boterna. The aeroponic method Boterna uses allows them to grow crops year-round to supply local restaurants and consumers.

