Happy Fourth, Denton! Whether you’re taking the day off to celebrate the holiday with loved ones or holding down the fort at work, catch up on the latest business and housing news in Denton County and beyond in this week’s Your Money, Your Home roundup.
>> A Texas couple is bringing pesticide-free produce to Denton in the form of an indoor vertical farm. Heather and Greg Marsh were introduced to the practice in the Middle East and have brought it to Denton through Boterna. The aeroponic method Boterna uses allows them to grow crops year-round to supply local restaurants and consumers.
>> Student loan payments are slated to start again in a few months. Nearly 1.4 million Texans will soon resume student loan payments after the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down President Biden’s debt relief plan, which was set to reduce the debt burden of borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year by between $10,000 and $20,000. With the federal pause on repayments set to end in October, many who hoped their remaining debt would be eliminated must gear up to begin monthly payments again. More from The Texas Tribune.
>> Texas legislators remain at an impasse over property taxes. Gov. Greg Abbott called a second special legislative session last week after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on how to deliver property tax relief to Texans. Legislators have 30 days to draw up an agreement to deliver to Abbott’s desk and face an August deadline if they hope to get a constitutional amendment to increase the homestead election on November ballots, The Texas Tribune reports.
By the numbers
$3.3 billion — How much Texas will receive to bolster broadband expansion efforts, more than any other state in the nation. Look out for a Denton Record-Chronicle story later this week detailing efforts to expand coverage in North Texas, and in the meantime, read more about statewide efforts from The Texas Tribune.
64% — The number of metro areas across the U.S. that saw an increase in construction employment in May, with the highest increase — 8% — in the Dallas-Plano-Irving area. High labor and material costs are continuing to escalate, however, impacting project completion and growth, though the industry expects a boost from nationwide broadband expansion efforts. Associated General Contractors of America breaks down the numbers in their data digest.
9 — Texas’s ranking among states for minority entrepreneurs to succeed, according to an analysis by Lendio. Minorities own 29.6% of all businesses and 31.9% of startups under two years old in Texas, with jobs at these companies growing 53% from 2019-21.
