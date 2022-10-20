Fifteen members of the State Board of Education (SBOE) determine the Texas curriculum standards, textbooks and graduation requirements for all Texas students. I’m proud to have been one of them since 2018, and I can tell you that it’s too important to let politics dictate decisions.
I’m a Republican and generally lend my support to members of my party, but for SBOE, District 14, I’m 100% behind Democrat Tracy Fisher, as are many Texas conservative leaders and educators.
Republicans, like Fisher’s opponent, are determined to push their extremist and radical ideology on our kids.
Here are a few reasons we should all be concerned about Evelyn Brooks’ candidacy. She has no experience in our Texas public schools. She is a homeschooling parent. Why is she running for the Texas SBOE?
From a brief stint as an East Coast Common Core teacher, Brooks believes that Texas parents have no say in what their children learn, but we know that Texas parents matter.
A good leader leads by example. Brooks’ model of filing for bankruptcy to avoid paying back her student loans, if successful, would leave taxpayers stuck with her bill.
In contrast, Fisher is respected and fiscally conservative. She has experience as a strong, knowledgeable advocate for Texas teachers and public schoolchildren. Fisher has served in local public schools, as an involved parent, on her school board, and at the state level. She opposes forcing a political ideology on our students. She believes taxpayers need oversight.