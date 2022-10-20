Fifteen members of the State Board of Education (SBOE) determine the Texas curriculum standards, textbooks and graduation requirements for all Texas students. I’m proud to have been one of them since 2018, and I can tell you that it’s too important to let politics dictate decisions.

I’m a Republican and generally lend my support to members of my party, but for SBOE, District 14, I’m 100% behind Democrat Tracy Fisher, as are many Texas conservative leaders and educators.

