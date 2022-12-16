construction jobs

The construction industry in Texas lost 3,900 jobs in November, an indication that higher interest rates are taking a toll. Clemente Trejo is shown mixing concrete for a new home in Crandall.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

Texas added 33,600 jobs in November, the second-smallest monthly gain in over a year, as the pace of job growth began to slow in the Lone Star State.

The construction industry lost 3,900 jobs, a sign that higher interest rates and the pullback in the housing industry are starting to take a toll on the broader economy.

