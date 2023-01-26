AUSTIN — An overwhelming majority of Texans support expanded gambling in the Lone Star State.
Just don’t bet on lawmakers moving to legalize it this session.
The poll was conducted by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston between Jan. 9 and 19. The poll found that 75% of Texans support a proposed constitutional amendment by Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, that would legalize sports betting and allow for up to four upscale “destination resorts.”
Forty-one percent of the respondents strongly support Alvarado’s proposal, while 34% somewhat support it. Meanwhile, 25% of Texans oppose her bill, while 13% strongly oppose it. Also, 69% of born-again Christians and 61% of evangelical Protestants support Alvarado’s constitutional amendment. The poll was based on 1,200 respondents in English and Spanish.
While another push for some form of gambling expansion in Texas is underway this session, and despite polls showing that residents support it, measures to legalize more gaming always face an uphill climb in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
Adding to the difficulty is the fact that gambling is banned in the Texas Constitution. To get gambling legalized, two measures must pass: a resolution to amend the constitution and a bill spelling out the details of licensing and regulation. Constitutional amendments require two-thirds approval in both the House and Senate. Voters would then have the final say.
The lobbying push in favor has intensified. Last year, the Las Vegas Sands contributed at least $3 million to dozens of lawmakers and legislative groups. The Sands and its associated political action committees and entities gave more than half — $1.7 million — to Republicans.
As of the second week of this year’s session, Las Vegas Sands had hired at least 63 lobbyists, more than any other company or entity. The company and its affiliates have pledged to pay the lobbyists at least $5.9 million this year, according to data from the Texas Ethics Commission.
Expanded gambling in Texas, especially the push to allow several major casino-resort developments, is a high-stakes issue not just because it would create a new revenue stream for the state but also, proponents say, because it could be a game changer for tourism and economic development.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently told The Dallas Morning News his goal, in partnership with Las Vegas Sands, is to build a new arena in the middle of a resort and casino. “That’s the mission,” he said in December. Other billionaire sports team owners in the state, including the Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, are pushing to legalize digital sports gambling.
Some top GOP leaders’ opposition has softened. While in past years Gov. Greg Abbott has resisted loosening Texas’ gaming laws, last fall, his spokeswoman Renae Eze told the Houston Chronicle he was open to expanding gambling.
Earlier this month, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, told reporters that he’s open to bringing resort-style casinos to Texas. Phelan explained that he doesn’t want to see slot machines inside convenience stores.
Still, a big roadblock looms in Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides overthe Senate. In December, Patrick told Austin’s KXAN-TV that he didn’t “see any movement on it.”