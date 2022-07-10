This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
During the busiest travel weekend this summer, airline passengers were met with delays and cancellations in Dallas airports and beyond. Last month, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg threatened to punish airline leaders for the constant problems.
Although the airlines must take responsibility for shortages and overbookings, there is plenty of blame to go around. Flight delays are not entirely the fault of airlines.
Dallas is home to Southwest and American Airlines. Both had around 28% of flights delayed during the July Fourth weekend. While airlines must continue to address staffing problems and keep planes running on schedule, the federal government has work to do too.
Specifically, the Federal Aviation Administration is severely understaffed with air traffic controllers.
The FAA has a goal of hiring 1,020 new controllers this year, up from 500 last year to catch up to pre-pandemic numbers. During the pandemic, the agency did away with on-the-job training and reduced the number of controllers. Now, they are understaffed.
Air traffic controller shortages are impacting airline schedules across the country.
In a letter to Buttigieg last month, Nicholas Calio, president of the industry group Airlines for America, wrote that airlines are doing everything within their power to “create a positive customer experience.” But issues related to air traffic control “were a factor in at least one-third of recent cancellations.”
According to Calio, there were 27 days that were understaffed in a 30-day window at a key air traffic control facility in Jacksonville, Florida.
The FAA has acknowledged staffing shortages at that facility, among others.
The letter also asked that the FAA provide air traffic controller schedules so that airlines can plan and avoid high-volume air traffic during periods of low staffing.
The agency has pushed back against Calio’s letter, saying that the American people deserve better after airlines were given $54 billion in pandemic relief.
The FAA says that it has added controllers to high-traffic hubs and other routes to keep trips going.
Airlines and their staff have fairly gotten a lot of blame for delayed flights and unpredictable travel schedules.
But just as we expect airlines to work diligently to restaff and prepare for demand, we also expect the FAA to step up its transparency with consumers and airlines, and work to address its own shortcomings to benefit the traveling public.