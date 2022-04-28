Democracy is in jeopardy when voters can’t or will not distinguish between facts and false claims. In a democracy, we have vigorous debates on the best way to solve problems. But we can’t solve problems if the debate is between verifiable facts and false claims.
Autocrats and dictators have no regard for facts. Vladimir Putin says whatever is useful to justify his illegal invasion of Ukraine. Those who say different are being jailed.
Many of us were stunned during the previous president’s first few months in office when his spokesperson, Kelly Anne Conway, was questioned by a reporter. The facts did not align with her boss’s comments, and she explained that there were “alternative facts.”
Denying facts is not useful. Making up “alternative facts” is deceitful. The bigger problem is that words and claims don’t make facts go away. We don’t get to pick and choose only the facts that we like. We ignore facts at our own peril.
I was once asked if I believed in infant baptism. “Sure,” I said. “I’ve witnessed many children getting baptized.” I should explain that some Christian churches baptize babies, and others don’t. The church I attend does, so I’ve seen it happen many times.
You see, it is a fact that some babies get baptized. You may agree or disagree with the practice. You may not care. But beliefs don’t really change the fact that it happens.
A fact and a truth are closely related, but they are not the same thing. Facts are objectively verifiable. Facts can be empirically proven. Truths are conclusions based on facts, reason and real-life experience. Opinions are not facts, though some are based on facts and others aren’t.
Beliefs, in the broadest sense, suggest an acceptance of something as true even though absolute certainty may be absent or unobtainable. Sometimes beliefs and opinions are developed without any factual basis. But a fact remains a fact no matter how many people believe it.
As early as third grade, public schools teach students that facts and opinions are not the same thing. If Jane has three cookies, and Johnny eats two of them, she only has one cookie left. Johnny might deny the fact. Jane might be upset about the fact. But her feelings don’t change the fact.
Claiming that an election was stolen without proof does not make it a fact. Claims and conjecture do not constitute evidence. “If I lose the election, then the election was rigged. I lost the election, so that proves it was rigged.” This is specious reasoning without any factual basis.
In 2016, President Donald Trump won the electoral vote but lost the popular vote by about 3 million votes. He insisted that he won the popular vote and that there was evidence of widespread voter fraud. He claimed that there were 3 million undocumented voters that accounted for him losing the popular vote. As president, he set up a commission, but it was unable to find evidence to support his claim. But since facts don’t matter, Trump has not recanted his little lie.
Trump filed over 60 lawsuits claiming the 2020 election was rigged. All were dismissed because there was no evidence to support the claim. Facts matter in a court of law but not to loyal followers of the ex-president. Is it possible that he continues to push his “big lie” because his ego is just too fragile to admit defeat?
In the U.S. justice system, verdicts are to be based on facts. You shouldn’t have to pay a fine for speeding because of a police officer’s opinion. There must be objective proof that you exceeded the legal speed limit.
It is certainly reasonable for two people to come to different conclusions or interpretations when looking at the same set of facts. Interpreting facts is influenced by our experience, our point of view and our beliefs. But it is important to start with actual facts.
Tobacco companies argued that smoking was not a health hazard even though they knew that the facts didn’t support their claim. Coal, oil and gas industries have denied the argument that increased carbon emissions are contributing to climate change. We are now learning that oil companies were aware of the science and their culpability. Yet people still deny the hard facts, and global warming is happening right before our eyes.
Our democracy relies on our truths aligning with facts. Our personal health and the health of planet Earth also rely on our truths and our actions aligning with facts. The Old Testament prophet Isaiah was correct when he said that the truth will set us free.