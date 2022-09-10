“When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing.” — Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Hillary Clinton in 2016

If you consider yourself a Republican and find yourself irate from being unfairly labeled by President Biden’s recent statements that impugned your association to fascism — maybe you should chill out.

LARRY BECK, a longtime Denton resident, writes routinely on the local, state and national sociopolitical issues of our time on his blog, As I See It, at asiseeyt.blogspot.com.

