Did you grow up on a farm?
Well, since my family were farm laborers, we spent nine months a year working in Michigan when I was a boy. It was on a farm that grew gigantic fields of green beans. I was too young to work in the fields, but everyone has a job on the farm. Mine was tending to the chickens.
They roamed the barnyard; these days they call it free ranging. I spent a lot of time watching them. I learned that chickens would eat anything. Our chickens ate rotten vegetables, bugs and all sorts of awful stuff. Their real treat was table scraps. Since we had no refrigerator, leftovers were discarded after each meal. And it was my job to feed them to the chickens.
I walked across the large yard tapping a glass plate with a spoon. The chickens ran after me, and I would spread the scraps across an area the length of my arms. They were fast eaters. I watched them most of the day, and as I look back, it seems I kept the coyotes away just by playing in the yard. Does that ever happen to you? That you were not scared when you should have been, and now it’s scary?
Anyway, chickens have a highly structured hierarchy with an alpha male and an alpha female. The roosters (and a lot of humans) believe that the male is usually the boss because he is physically larger than most females. Not so! It is the alpha female who has the most control over the pack. The male believes he is the boss, but Lord help him if a big female comes along.
And they love to sing. The roosters crow several times a day, not just in the morning. Don’t you just love to hear a rooster sing? Well, the females sing too. They sing the same song all over the world. It’s called the “Egg Song.” They sing it when they lay an egg. She is literally crowing about it.
And a mama hen with her clutch of chicks makes a soft, gentle prolonged cluck. It sounds very comforting — especially for a little boy. And there’s the squawk when they are frightened and a long scream when they are in danger.
Baby chicks say “peep peep” in English and “pio pio” in Spanish. They both sound the same to me, don’t you think? And when a chick looks up and cannot see mama anywhere, it sends out a distress peep that is very recognizable. When mama hears it, she responds: happy ending. How do the chicks know it is dangerous to be away from mama? I don’t know.
Watching chickens taught me a lot. Mostly that we can learn more from each other if we will be quiet and listen. Although some people believe that the more and louder they talk the more they make their point, that is not true. We can learn more from people who do not believe or live like we do, if we will just listen to each other.
Like I learned from the chickens, don’t you think?