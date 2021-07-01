After reading Larry Beck’s June 26-27 guest essay titled “Better ‘woke’ than asleep at the wheel,” I would like to address some of the issues the essay addresses. The first being, Mr. Beck talked about hyperbole and derogatory speculation that appeared to permeate the message, presented by Denton Bible Church, and according to the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., the misuse of her father’s legacy to shade their fallacious narrative. I wonder how that conclusion could have been reached when neither were present to hear what was said during the conference.
Mr. Beck makes the following statement, and I quote, “But we’ve all seen how narratives transfix themselves on parsed accounts of events, coaxing their UNINFORMED (my emphasis) audience to easily buy into the message that’s been crafted for them.” Boy is that not the pot calling the kettle black! This is exactly what the Critical Race Theory people are doing. They say the United States is an evil place, systemically racist and a white supremacist nation. This is all being crafted, by the “woke” generation on an uninformed and generally clueless populace.
Thank goodness parents of schoolchildren in Virginia are no longer asleep at the wheel and are demanding Critical Race Theory not be taught to their children. Parents were even arrested at a school board meeting for their disagreement with the proposed policies. What does that say? Sit down shut up or we will close the meeting and trespass you.
Mr. Beck also cites Nathan Graham of the Denton Interfaith Community saying Denton Bible was attempting to conjure up old communist ghosts as a scare tactic. Well, if one wants to research it, one finds that the movement did indeed come out of the postmodern Marxist and post-Marxist thought. The organization was founded on Marxist ideals, and its purpose is to overthrow the government. As is Marxism, Critical Race Theory is divided into oppressor and oppressed groups, which does nothing but divide this country. This is what the woke movement wants to do. This movement is indeed a real threat to this country.
Denton Bible was trying to put all of this into a biblical perspective, which they did. The Bible has lots to say about race and race relations. I have listed some Scriptures here, and you can read them at your leisure: James 2:1-13, Exodus 23;3, Acts 10;34-35, 1 Timothy 2:4, Colossians 3:11, Galatians 3:28.
This country has in its past done some things that were not good, but we have come a long way in correcting those things. This country was not built on slavery (as presented by The 1619 Project).
Mr. Beck, you and I are a couple of old white men. According to wokeness or Critical Race Theory, that would make us both racists.