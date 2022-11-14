Congress can and should take some actions that would rein in the worst of the problems causing the absurdly slow ballot counting in six Western states.

Most directly, Congress could insist that “Election Day” really means (with limited exceptions) a single day, not two or three months, of voting. Congress has the constitutional authority to do so, while the cause of good government demands it.

QUIN HILLYER is a senior commentary writer and editor for the Washington Examiner. He is also a contributing editor for National Review Online and is a former executive editor for the American Spectator.

