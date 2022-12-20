With winter and freezing temperatures a few days away, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is encouraging residents to winterize their sprinkler system, faucets and swimming pools. Prepare now to save money and water!
Sprinkler systems should be turned off until next spring — lawns and other plants are dormant and need very little additional water to make it through the winter. Turning the sprinkler controller to the OFF position ensures the sprinklers don’t water and create icy sidewalks. To prevent damage to sprinkler systems this winter, drain the water from backflow prevention assembly and insulate any exposed pipes.
Protect outdoor faucets by disconnecting hoses and covering the faucet. Exposed pipes can be insulated with foam, towels or other materials. These items are inexpensive and can be purchased at any hardware store.
Be sure that swimming pool pumps continue to circulate water when temperatures drop below freezing. If temperatures are expected to be below freezing for several days or you lose power to the pool, drain water from the pool equipment or contact a pool maintenance company for assistance.
For indoor faucets on an exterior wall, open cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the pipes. In extreme cold, allow a slow drip of water, not a constant stream.
Learn how to turn off the water to the house if a pipe breaks. This can be done by turning the valve next to the water meter one-quarter or one-half turn. Open as many faucets to drain as much water as possible. Consider draining the pipes when leaving town if freezing temperatures are predicted.
More information, including videos and other tips on winter weatherization, visit bit.ly/3BLsYwn.
JASON PIERCE is the manager for governmental affairs and communications for the Upper Trinity Regional Water District. The Upper Trinity is a regional water district created by the Texas Legislature in 1989 for the benefit of cities and utilities in the Denton County area. Its mandate is to develop regional plans for water services, and to provide both water and wastewater services on a wholesale basis to cities and utilities within its service area, including all of Denton County and portions of Dallas and Collin counties.