With winter and freezing temperatures a few days away, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is encouraging residents to winterize their sprinkler system, faucets and swimming pools. Prepare now to save money and water!

Sprinkler systems should be turned off until next spring — lawns and other plants are dormant and need very little additional water to make it through the winter. Turning the sprinkler controller to the OFF position ensures the sprinklers don’t water and create icy sidewalks. To prevent damage to sprinkler systems this winter, drain the water from backflow prevention assembly and insulate any exposed pipes.

JASON PIERCE is the manager for governmental affairs and communications for the Upper Trinity Regional Water District. The Upper Trinity is a regional water district created by the Texas Legislature in 1989 for the benefit of cities and utilities in the Denton County area. Its mandate is to develop regional plans for water services, and to provide both water and wastewater services on a wholesale basis to cities and utilities within its service area, including all of Denton County and portions of Dallas and Collin counties.

