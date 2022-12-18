This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
With a legislative deal to give legal status to “Dreamers” reportedly dead, Congress has once again failed to codify protections for immigrants that a large swath of the American public support. Our leaders have squandered yet another opportunity to show the bipartisan leadership on immigration that this country desperately needs.
At stake is the ability of the federal government to manage thousands of people streaming across the southern border every week and the future of almost 2 million immigrants who were brought as children to live in the U.S. illegally. Some of them are temporarily protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The latest proposal by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and the newly independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who until recently was a Democrat, would have granted a path to citizenship to those 2 million Dreamers. According to CNN, the bill would have also included $25 billion to $40 billion in border security funding, resources to speed up the processing of asylum seekers, and most notably, an extension of Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that allows for the quick expulsion of migrants and that progressive Democrats oppose.
We worry that the failure of this proposal will halt any progress on immigration for at least two more years. Beginning in 2023, a slim GOP majority will take over the House of Representatives. Republicans are likely to focus solely on border enforcement rather than on comprehensive immigration reform that addresses not only border management but also improvements to visa and work permit processing and the expansion of legal immigration pathways.
The DACA program has benefited about 800,000 migrants since its inception in 2012 by the Obama administration. The program, based on an executive order, has survived several court challenges, but in October, a federal district judge deemed DACA illegal. It’s unlikely to survive if the case once more reaches the U.S. Supreme Court.
Dreamers enjoy overwhelming support nationwide. A 2022 FWD.us poll conducted by Republican and Democratic research firms found that 8 in 10 voters support a pathway to citizenship for them.
There is a human cost to losing DACA and also an economic one.
Business groups in Texas are alarmed about the damage to the state economy if DACA is phased out. About 5,000 jobs would be vacated each month, with $11.7 billion in lost wages, according to FWD.us.
DACA recipients work in hotels, retail and office support. Thousands of them are also educators and health care workers.
Despite all of this, Congress has been unable to forge a compromise that would allow Dreamers to stay in the U.S. permanently and reinforce border security, which is also a legitimate policy priority.
The lame-duck session after the midterm elections was the ideal time to green-light a deal.
For Congress, this is another sorry episode in a long-running story of gridlock. But for Dreamers, this is just tragic.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.