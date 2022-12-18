This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.

With a legislative deal to give legal status to “Dreamers” reportedly dead, Congress has once again failed to codify protections for immigrants that a large swath of the American public support. Our leaders have squandered yet another opportunity to show the bipartisan leadership on immigration that this country desperately needs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you