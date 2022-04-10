Following the Denton City Council’s discussion of ethics and transparency during its April 5 work session, some folks have privately asked how the city of Denton could have ever gotten so far off-track constructing and updating an ethics ordinance dating back to 2017-18.
There’s no simple answer, but a series of bad decisions by our 2017 City Council reveal several historic blunders.
The story opens in 2017 when a Charter Review Committee sent seven key issues to voters in a November charter election. Among others, the centerpiece was whether the city of Denton should adopt new ethics standards for city officials. Voters overwhelmingly mandated a new ethics code be added to both our City Charter and local ordinances.
Then, Alan Bojorquez, a respected Austin lawyer/ethics consultant, was retained by the city to organize the process and offer professional guidance drafting a new code. Bojorquez assumed citizens would be responsible for such drafting, but then-Mayor Chris Watts and council members declined his recommendation and decided instead to “go it alone.”
Things quickly headed downhill from that point.
On Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, the City Council held a four-hour morning work session to consider new ordinance language beginning first with Conflict of Interest (COI) provisions. One resident and a Denton Record-Chronicle reporter attended.
Bojorquez provided several example COI chapters from comparable Texas cities for use as templates.
Rather than rely on existing, workable Texas codes already adopted — or even a national Model Ethics Code readily available at cityethics.org — Denton council members simply filled out an opening questionnaire with “$ and %” metrics only and never looked beyond Page 1 drafting one of the most arbitrary, ambiguous ethics codes in Texas.
The results already speak for themselves.
Since 2018, we’ve watched frivolous complaints filed and dismissed without merit involving candidates and officials while questionable ethical matters could escape investigation altogether.
For unclear reasons, our current Board of Ethics (BoE), served by dedicated citizens, has been hamstrung trying to make meaningful revisions to our code opting instead for trivial wordsmithing since first meeting in 2018. Major revisions or updates have yet to be addressed.
An example oversight would be our current complaint process.
Elsewhere, Texas residents that might challenge or question local ethical conduct or circumstances would be required to file a sworn affidavit including evidence, if any. From that point forward, the complainant is no longer part of the process. The Board of Ethics would then take over and be held accountable to investigate independently and rule or dismiss accordingly.
Not so in Denton.
The Denton complainant, not the BoE, is solely responsible to both investigate the complaint and present their evidence in open session to the BoE. Their willingness or ability to become a “de facto prosecutor” is critical. Even failure to attend a hearing is immediate grounds to dismiss even legitimate complaints. It’s hard to offer any excuses or explanations for this process failure other than a blatant attempt to intimidate complainants and suppress filings.
It’s hard to predict when, if ever, Denton will assume the task of repairing or replacing a seriously defective ethics code.
Let’s hope it’s sooner rather than later when the honorable members of our current City Council revisit this unfortunate situation.