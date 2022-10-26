This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa and Katie Annette Flowers should be alive today.
But the two hospital workers aren’t because they were failed by a criminal justice system that didn’t do its job to protect them from a gunman police identified as Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, a career criminal who should not have been free.
Since the attack Saturday in the labor and delivery ward of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, there’s rightly been a lot of finger-pointing at the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
The state board released Hernandez on parole in 2021, two years short of serving an eight-year sentence for a brutal 2015 aggravated robbery. In that case, Hernandez beat up a middle-aged woman outside her apartment as she arrived home from work. He broke the victim’s nose and fractured an eye.
Why his parole wasn’t revoked and he wasn’t put back in prison where he belonged this spring and summer after twice being arrested for violations remains disturbingly unclear.
What is clear, however, is that Hernandez should never have been given such a light sentence to begin with.
At the time, Hernandez had so many prior convictions that prosecutors working for then-Dallas County District Attorney Susan Hawk could have applied a state law that would have set his minimum punishment at 25 years. Among his past offenses were a 2009 assault of a public servant as a juvenile and the pistol-whipping and robbery of a man at a convenience store in 2011.
Not only that, but Hernandez was facing an unrelated burglary charge at the same time, the punishment of which could have been set at a minimum of 15 years because of his prior crimes.
Had prosecutors opted to seek enhanced punishment for either of those cases, Hernandez would probably be in prison today. Instead, they decided to drop the “enhancement paragraphs” from the indictments as part of his plea bargains. In the end, a judge signed off on the deals and sentenced Hernandez to a shocking eight years on the aggravated robbery case and just four years for the burglary. Worse yet, the parties agreed the sentences would run concurrently.
That was a travesty. Hernandez’s violent pattern, particularly against strangers, and his easy access to weapons should have meant he would be taken off the streets for as long as possible.
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, who took office in 2019, said in a statement that he was “sickened, stunned and heartbroken” at the shooting.
“Though we cannot say what directives were given to the staff in 2015, I can say that today we are focused on accountability for violent crimes,” he told us.
We hope this closer look at the Hernandez case will serve as a reminder to prosecutors throughout the state to throw the book as often as possible at repeat, violent criminals. Our lives could depend on it.