It’s spring again. Maybe it’s all rainbows and butterflies elsewhere, but here in Tornado Alley, our blooms come with 100 mph winds and golf ball-size hail.
The recent spate of bad weather is as good a reminder as any for North Texans to make sure they have a reliable way of getting weather alerts, particularly overnight. Research shows that tornadoes that strike at night are more than twice as likely to kill people than twisters that hit during daytime hours.
We’re grateful that no one was injured Wednesday when an EF1 tornado touched down in rural Rockwall County at about 4:35 a.m., peeling off roofs and walls for half a mile before lifting. Radars failed to detect the brief twister, so there was no warning from the National Weather Service.
Even if there had been a warning, McLendon-Chisholm — the town that was hit — does not have a tornado siren. That spurred some chatter online about whether the community should get one.
Tornado sirens alert people outdoors of imminent severe weather so that they can seek shelter. Many of us have also heard them from inside our homes or the buildings where we work, but emergency management officials emphasize that these sirens are not meant to warn people indoors. We cannot rely on them as our sole warning system.
Sirens are not a perfect solution. People may or may not hear them in their sleep. They’re not set off automatically when bad weather is spotted; they typically have to be activated by city or county officials who have to monitor warnings.
A single siren can cost about $30,000. That’s an easier sell for a big city than a small rural community. Still, county and municipal leaders in North Texas should weigh whether sirens are an investment worth making in a region that constantly gets pummeled by bad weather.
Regardless of whether neighborhoods have sirens, everyday Texans should take steps to ensure they will get notified of bad weather at all hours.
The ubiquity of cellphones makes it easier for us to be on high alert. Sign up to receive text messages from your local emergency management agency. Also check your phone settings to confirm that you’ve activated notifications for government alerts in case of an emergency. Your phone should play a loud alarm when it displays an emergency notification.
Meteorologists recommend a weather radio, which can be turned on but remain silent. In case of severe weather in your area, the radio will blare an alarm. A basic weather radio costs about $30 to $40.
We can’t control the weather, but we can sleep easier at night knowing that we’re being vigilant.