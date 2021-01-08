It wasn’t long ago that Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, tried reassuring concerned lawmakers that his company isn’t the dangerous monopoly that many fear. The market, he said, is healthy, and competition is thriving.
Well, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently filed a lawsuit demonstrating how all Pichai’s “competition” talk is nonsense.
Rather than embracing competition in online advertising, Paxton found that Google paid Facebook a king’s ransom to stay out of the market and redirect its customers to Google’s services.
Paxton’s finding of collusion between Google and Facebook isn’t unprecedented. It draws many parallels to a separate deal Google made with Apple, where the company paid billions for a decade to make Google the default search engine on its iOS devices.
Under healthier marketplace conditions, consumers could expect Bing and others to go head to head with Google; however, Google’s money talks, as the old saying goes, and Apple appears to listen.
Hardly a sign of healthy competition, these brow-raising Big Tech alliances reveal a marketplace dominated by a few big players that are willing to increase prices and lower the quality of consumer services for the right price. Google, long at the top, has created a digital empire worth over $1 trillion that currently faces no real competition.
The company’s immense power is dangerous because it has essentially allowed Google to play by its own rules. When it can get rivals to agree to terms it likes, it pays them off. When it can’t, it seems to try taking their property or services anyway and then use its team of lawyers to evade consequences.
For an example of the latter, look no further than the Google v. Oracle case currently before the Supreme Court. In short, Google decided that it didn’t like its competitors’ licensing terms, so Google instead just took the computer coding it needed to create its mobile operating system Android. Google’s lawyers, who have confessed in the past that the company “doesn’t care much about precedent or law when it comes to copyright,” then concocted an at best questionable legal theory that the coding was never copyrightable in the first place.
The Supreme Court will likely rule against Google’s arguments by next summer, but Google still appeared to get what it wanted by delaying its day of reckoning by over a decade. With the help of its competitor’s coding, it managed to create an undisputed monopoly in mobile searches that encompasses over 94% of the present U.S. market.
Attorney General Paxton is right: The price for using Google’s services is far from free. There is a cost associated with allowing it to grow larger in wealth than a country like the Netherlands. It’s the reason we have antitrust laws in the first place — to ensure that behemoths cannot operate without fear of legal ramifications.
Hopefully, Paxton’s lawsuit brings severe legal and monetary punishments that put the final nail in the coffin for Google’s predatory abuses. The American people have had to deal with the company’s anti-competitive scheming and deal-making for far too long.