The Republican Party seems divided on its path forward. The majority have proven unwilling to hold former President Trump accountable for instigating an attack on Congress in an effort to cancel President Biden’s election victory.
As a public school principal, my job was to hold teachers and students accountable for academic success. To that end, I needed to support teachers when students had severe or repeated behavior problems. Kids, like other people, sometimes misbehave.
School procedures and rules are intended to maintain a safe and orderly learning environment. Teachers need it, and most students want it too. Nobody really likes being in a chaotic or disruptive setting.
The first few days of each new school year are important to teach students classroom procedures and expectations for acceptable behavior. Often one or two students will intentionally break a rule to test the teacher. They want to see if the teacher is serious about holding students accountable.
When that first rule is broken, every student in the classroom pays close attention to what happens next. Will the teacher even notice? How will the teacher respond? Will the correction be firm and fair? Will the teacher overreact? Will students be held accountable?
Most of us behave because we want to do the right thing. But sometimes we behave because we want to avoid unpleasant consequences that result from misbehavior. We see what happens to others who misbehave, and we want to avoid similar consequences.
Schools find it easier to hold students accountable when the parents hold them accountable also. Sometimes I had assigned a student to a day of in-school suspension (having the student do his or her work and have lunch while being separated from classmates). Most kids really hate it.
A dad had told his son it was time to stand up for himself and punch another student who had been repeatedly pestering him. When the boy followed his dad’s suggestion he wound up in the office. I assigned him to a day of in-school suspension, and that afternoon the father called me to explain that his son was following his advice. Then the father said he understood the school’s rules and that his son should be accountable.
But the dad then said he needed to be accountable too. The dad asked if it would be acceptable if he served that day of punishment with his son. Of course I agreed, and the dad took a day off work and sat quietly with his son doing his own reading and paperwork.
I am sure the young man, now an adult, will never forget how his father supported him while also supporting reasonable rules that make schools safe and orderly. I still hold that father in high esteem.
It was fairly normal (and reasonable) for parents to call after seeing a discipline notice. They want to understand the details, and they want to know if other kids who were involved were also being held accountable.
But in a few instances, there were parents who could never acknowledge mistakes made by their children. Maybe they were blinded by love or maybe they feared that their child’s misbehavior reflected badly on them. Whatever the case, neither the child nor the school benefited when the child avoided accountability.
After Trump’s first impeachment, several Republican senators who voted to acquit him said they were sure he had learned his lesson. Clearly he didn’t. But then he has a long history of misbehaving and not being held accountable. And the Republicans missed an opportunity to demonstrate that they really believe in law, order, fairness and accountability.