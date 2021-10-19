When I first heard about a deal that involved doubling Denton’s energy usage — having just lived through the grim results of the wobbly Texas grid during the snowstorm as you did — in order to power a cryptocurrency mining data center of all things, it seemed frankly ludicrous. And I see that same initial reaction echoed in the press and in conversations around town.
But on council, I have the chance and the duty to dig deeper. I ultimately supported the deal foremost on environmental grounds.
You read that right.
Now I have no illusions about the cryptocurrency industry. Frankly, despite it having made many millionaires and billionaires, the whole thing seems insane to me — as likely as not to go the way of the Dutch tulip bulb mania in the 17th century. But there are tremendous resources being dedicated to it, more than $24 billion in total global investment in blockchain and cryptocurrency just since 2017 according to KPMG.
This plant will be built. There’s no question of that.
And about the best place on the face of the planet to put it is Denton, Texas. Put it in Denton, and we’ll put it on renewables. Many people don’t realize that by ordinance of City Council, we buy renewable energy contracts — solar and wind — to offset 100% of the energy we pull from the grid. That’s actually why Core Scientific wants to be in Denton.
Put it almost anywhere else in Texas, and it’s going to be powered primarily by fossil fuels — 78% of what went into Electric Reliability Council of Texas in 2019. With all due respect to people in that industry, that location choice would put over 1 million additional tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year. It would be a detriment to the environment, and a drain on our finite resources.
Built in Denton, our commitment to sustainability offsets many of the negatives associated with this strange industry.
That’s the main argument for me. And to me that applies to any high-energy user. If it’s going to be built either way, put it in Denton and put it on renewables.
Now what about our wobbly grid?
First, only a fraction of the possible wind and solar energy capture has already been built. Renewable energy demand on this scale will drive continued investment and bring out that production.
And because the use is so patently not essential in this case, it’s entirely interruptible. In fact, ERCOT will pay them for acting like a giant dimmer switch whenever there’s a need to meet spiking energy demand for homes and hospitals.
So it actually increases the reliability of the grid — completely opposite of the way it seems on the face of it. And I want my votes to be based on reality, not just perception.
And that’s not all. It is without a doubt highly remunerative for Denton. We lease the land to the company, get a fee for supplying the energy, and charge taxes on top of that. It’s enough to keep us from having to raise electricity rates to pay for the heinous heists during Winter Storm Uri.
And even though it’s only expected to operate for six months of this budget year, it will fund at least $500,000, possibly $1.2 million this year and potentially more than $2 million in future years for our Sustainability Fund. A new committee of outstanding, qualified community members will advise council on a work plan to move Denton even further on sustainability — whether that’s preserving tree canopy, providing lower income families with the means to weatherize or add rooftop solar — there are many possibilities. Recommending the projects with the most sustainability impact is the next task of that committee and I’m eager to hear their guidance.
To be sure, just as with electric cars and windmills, the final environmental judgment in favor is the result of netting out environmental pluses against some clear minuses. But this decision is clear to me, even though it makes me have to defend something that seems so bizarre on the surface.
Putting data centers that for sure will be built in Denton, on renewables, is the right thing to do for the planet and for our community.